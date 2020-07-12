Cobb County added 109 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 7,049, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s total ranks fourth-most among Georgia counties. Gwinnett, with 11,304 confirmed cases, leads the state. Fulton has reported 10,595 cases and DeKalb has confirmed 8,253 cases.
There have been 989 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Cobb County, according to the DPH daily status report, an increase of three hospitalizations since Saturday.
Cobb has reported 254 total COVID-19-related deaths, according to the DPH, an increase of one since Saturday. The county’s fatality rate from the virus is about 3.6%. Cobb’s death toll ranks second among Georgia counties, trailing Fulton’s 324 deaths.
According to the Cobb & Douglas Public Health report released on Saturday night, Cobb has a cumulative positivity rate of 6.8%, a figure that has trended upward since the county hit 5.19% cumulative positivity on June 18. On Wednesday, the most recent date of available data, Cobb had a 10.34% positivity rate.
Statewide, Georgia reported 2,525 new confirmed cases on Sunday afternoon, bringing the state total to 116,926 cumulative cases. The DPH reported 3,001 total deaths, an increase of five deaths since Saturday, bringing the state’s fatality rate from the virus to about 2.57%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 3,236,130 cumulative cases nationwide on Sunday afternoon, an increase of 62,918 new cases from the day before. The CDC reported 906 new deaths, bringing the national death toll to 134,572. Based on those figures, the COVID-19 death rate in the United States is about 4.16%. The CDC also reported at least 97,709 healthcare professionals in the country have contracted COVID-19, and 517 have died.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. For the CDC’s full report, visit www.cdc.gov.
A Cobb & Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.