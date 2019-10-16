ACT results released Wednesday by the Cobb County School District show its average scores are up slightly over last year.
Cobb's scores rose by two-tenths of a point over last year, from 22.8 to 23, after dropping one-tenth from 2017 to 2018, according to Nan Kiel, a spokesperson for the Cobb County School District.
The district's average composite ACT score of 23 is 1.6 points higher than the Georgia average of 21.4 and 2.3 points higher than the national average of 20.7, Kiel said.
"Once again I get the chance to say how proud I am of our students and point to our staff as the reason why," Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said. "We have seen steady improvement in almost every way possible over the last five years, and there’s one simple reason: our teachers. They’re using student data to better support students, and it works."
ACT results for the Marietta City School District will be released on Oct. 30, according to the district.
While Cobb's average score went up, the number of test takers decreased from 4,061 in the 2017-18 school year to 3,798 in the 2018-19.
The ACT is made up of English, math, reading, science and an optional writing section, with each scored on a 36-point scale. Scores for the four required sections are averaged to determine a composite score, and a perfect score is also 36.
Cobb students scored above state averages on all required sections: English (22.8); math (22.3); reading (23.8); and science (22.6). The results include the most recent score for each student who graduated in 2019, Kiel said.
Walton High School students scored an average composite score of 27.4, the highest in the district, Kiel reported. Lassiter and Pope students scored a 26 and 25.3, respectively, recording the second and third highest scores in the district.
"These scores are tangible proof of the hard work and dedication of our teachers, staff, students and community," said Catherine Mallanda, principal at Walton. "Our teachers and administrators challenge the students to achieve, our students respond to these challenges by working hard to reach their goals, and the community supports our efforts in everything we do."
The lowest-scoring schools in this year's results were Osborne (17.8), Pebblebrook (18.3) and McEachern (19.1).
The three most improved schools in the district were Kell, with an average score increase of 1.7 points, and Lassiter and Osborne, which both increased their scores by 1.2 points.
Eighteen students in Cobb’s 2019 graduating class scored a perfect 36, eight more than Cobb reported last year.
Those students represent seven Cobb schools, according to Kiel.
Six of the perfect scores came from Walton High School, four from Kennesaw Mountain High School and Wheeler High School, and one each from Campbell, Kell, Lassiter and Pope high schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.