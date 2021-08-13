ATLANTA — The state is moving forward with plans to leave in place coal ash from some of Georgia Power’s closed ash ponds despite objections from neighbors and environmental groups.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has issued a draft permit allowing the Atlanta-based utility to cap one of four ash ponds at Plant Hammond in Floyd County near the Coosa River, leaving the ash in an unlined pit. Ash from the other three ponds will be excavated and removed for storage in a lined landfill.
The Plant Hammond ash pond is the first of 10 around the state Georgia Power plans to close in place. Ash from 19 other ponds will be excavated and removed.
Several factors were considered in deciding which ash ponds to excavate and which to close in place, Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft wrote in an email.
“We have worked with third-party professional engineers and geologists to design our plans on a site-by-site basis considering size, location, amount of material and the geology of the area among other factors,” Kraft wrote. “Each closure design is unique.”
But Georgians who live near ash ponds slated to be closed in place and environmental advocates say all of the ponds should be excavated.
Coal ash contains contaminants including mercury, cadmium and arsenic that can pollute groundwater and drinking water.
In the case of Plant Hammond, leaving the ash in an unlined pit will cause it to come into contact with groundwater, Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, executive director of the Coosa River Basin Initiative, said Aug. 10 during a public hearing on the draft permit.
“Allowing it to remain in groundwater does not protect the Coosa River or water downstream,” he said. “It should be separated from water.”
Georgia Power is spending an estimated $8.1 billion on a multi-year plan to close all 29 of its ash ponds located at 11 coal-burning power plants across the state to comply with federal and state regulations.
The plants – including Plant Hammond – are being retired as the utility reduces its reliance on coal for power generation in order to reach a long-term goal of lower carbon emissions.
Aaron Mitchell, director of environmental affairs for Georgia Power, said the closure-in-place option for ash ponds is one of two authorized by both the EPD and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the other being excavation and removal.
The EPD’s permitting program for ash ponds due to be closed in place requires post-closure care for 30 years, including ongoing maintenance of the cover and groundwater monitoring. Results from monitoring must be reported at least twice a year and posted on Georgia Power’s website.
“It addresses both the federal and state rules and establishes permitting conditions we will comply with to protect the public health and environment,” Mitchell said. “Safe, effective closure is part of our commitment to the community.”
Opponents of closing ash ponds in place point to Juliette as an example of what can happen when ash left in an unlined pond contaminates adjacent groundwater. Residents of that community near Georgia Power’s Plant Scherer are suing Georgia Power over contamination of their drinking water wells.
“Georgia Power is gambling with our public health,” Acworth resident Robert Whorton testified at the Aug. 10 hearing. “I don’t think we should accept toxic coal ash leaching into our groundwater.”
Others who spoke at the hearing warned the decision the EPD makes on the Plant Hammond draft permit likely will set a precedent that will affect the other nine closure-in-place plans Georgia Power will be seeking from the state agency.
The EPD is accepting written public comment on the draft permit through Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.