Fried chicken fans hoping to try Popeyes’ popular chicken sandwich at Marietta’s newest location may have to wait a little longer.
In September, the City Council approved plans for Wilson Development to build a Popeyes and a Dunkin’ Donuts on 1.5 acres of undeveloped land on Powder Springs Street owned by the city across from the NCG Marietta Cinema movie theater.
On Monday, the developers asked to push back the closing date on the deal.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said the builders requested the pushback to give them more time to get state permits.
“They want a curb cut from the (Department of Transportation),” he said. “Powder Springs is a state highway. Their model, everything is still solid about it, but they need another curb cut from DOT.”
Originally, the deal was set to close 30 days after the expiration of the site’s inspection period, but Wilson has asked to move the date to Feb. 15, 2020, or 14 days after they get the necessary approval, whichever is earlier.
Rumors had been in the air that the developers were looking to add a third restaurant to the property, but City Manager Bill Bruton said that’s not the case.
“They had asked that question previously, what the city would think about that, but that would wipe out the greenspace and the buffer, so they’ve backed off of that at this point,” he said.
Popeyes has recently reintroduced a fried chicken sandwich that has gotten huge on social media, creating long lines outside Popeyes branches nationwide and sparking a Twitter war between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.
Tumlin said he’s looking forward to eating at the new spot, whenever it opens.
“Will they guarantee to have the ‘better-than-Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich?’” he asked, laughing. “They’re sold out everywhere.”
The council is expected to vote on the move Wednesday.
