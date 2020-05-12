Fallout from the coronavirus will limit access to Cobb polls in the June 9 primary, according to county officials.
Janine Eveler, director of the county’s Elections and Voter Registration department, told the Board of Elections that the number of in-person early voting locations have been cut and their hours of operation reduced.
“We just couldn't staff all of those locations,” she said. “We have a number of people who have not been comfortable working under those locations.”
A total of 10 early voting locations were to open May 18; now, only five will, Eveler said. In addition, they will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. rather than from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as had originally been planned, she said.
Brenda Jemison, the department’s elections manager, said the lack of poll workers will likely impact the day of the election as well.
“We're feeling like we're close to bare bones at a lot of places,” she said.
The department relies heavily on older people to staff its polls. But such people have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus and have told the department they would wait until closer to election day to commit to volunteering. Jemison said the department has almost run out of time.
“We need to know if they're going to commit or not,” she said. “Some of the workers, of course those that are 65 or older, are kind of concerned because the order is to be lifted, I think, after June 12,” she added, referring to Gov. Brian Kemp’s order that certain people, including those older than 65, continue to shelter in place.
To assuage people’s concerns about transmitting to catching the virus when they head to the polls, Eveler said the department will take a number of steps to ensure the process is as safe as possible.
Voting booths and people will all be at least 6 feet apart, she said. Styluses will be made available so that people do not have to touch the voting machines with their hands. These styluses will be disinfected after each use.
While poll workers will be provided with gloves and masks, there are no plans as of Monday to distribute such material to people who come to vote, Eveler said, nor will there be a requirement that people bring them.
Eveler said the department continues to encourage voters to apply for absentee ballots, as social distancing and sanitation measures likely result in long lines during early voting and on Election Day.
