A contender for a seat on the Cobb school board was left off a list of candidates who qualified for November's general election.
The Georgia secretary of state's website features a search function to find a list of candidates who have qualified for the upcoming election. On Tuesday afternoon, that list did not include Vickie Benson, the Democrat challenging Republican board member Randy Scamihorn.
Janine Eveler, Cobb County elections director, said the omission was a mistake that will be fixed.
"There was a clerical error when entering into the state system for candidates," Eveler said in a statement to the MDJ. "The (secretary of state) put in a ticket yesterday to have it corrected, but the vendor hasn’t worked on it yet. She will be on the November ballot."
Benson, who secured more than two-thirds of the vote to win the primary election over Lynn Lafferty, will appear on November's ballot opposite Scamihorn. She said she was notified of the error, and last received an update on Monday.
"I am waiting for the State to correct the error," Benson said in a statement to the MDJ.
Scamihorn has held the seat since 2013, representing Allatoona, Kennesaw Mountain and North Cobb high schools.
In the June 9 primary, Benson and Lafferty combined for 10,168 votes. Scamihorn, running unopposed in the Republican primary, tallied 10,212 votes.
