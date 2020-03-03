Extra cleaning is being implemented in some local schools as a precaution against coronavirus, while Cobb authorities share advice from regional and state health agencies in an effort to prevent the potentially fatal disease from spreading.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced late Monday night the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, stating the father and son from Fulton County are isolated in their home to prevent the disease from spreading. One had recently been in Italy, Kemp said, which is one of the countries the U.S. has issued its highest travel warning for, based on coronavirus cases. Travelers are also advised to avoid China, South Korea and Iran.
At least 10 other states have confirmed cases, including Florida. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday to learn more about the government's response to the disease.
Reports on Monday stated at least six people had died from coronavirus in Washington. That day, in Marietta, shoppers started reporting hand sanitizer had sold out at local supermarkets and pharmacies from Walmart to Walgreens.
News channels are scaring everyone to death, one Marietta store clerk said, likening the rush on products to when major storms are forecast.
All school districts and local authorities in Cobb County are following the lead of Cobb and Douglas Public Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health, which are working closely with the CDC in regards to coronavirus.
In addition to sharing information to residents from these regional and state agencies, Cobb authorities are also taking measures into their own hands.
Schools
Marietta City Schools has increased its daily cleaning regimen in response to the disease, Communications Director Jen Brock told the MDJ, sharing a Feb. 27 letter from Superintendent Grant Rivera to parents explaining the new cleaning procedures.
“Each day in our schools, frequently used/shared surfaces and items such as door knobs, desks, and computer keyboards will be cleaned, and each classroom and school bus will be supplied with a spray bottle of cleaner that can be used as needed for cleaning,” Rivera said in the letter. “Additionally, we will use foggers in our schools and buses to disinfect those areas not easily cleaned by hand. Please be assured that all cleaning products are safe and approved for schools and do not leave a residue after use.”
Rivera further said the school district is closely monitoring influenza and coronavirus with guidance from the CDC and Cobb and Douglas Public Health, and is tracking student health data and absenteeism to identify health patterns of students and staff.
“Ensuring the health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority in Marietta City Schools,” Rivera told parents. “We have encouraged school staff to be diligent in referring students to the school nurse if they show fever or flu-like symptoms.”
Brock said children are also being reminded in class about preventing the spread of coronavirus, and the school district has created a webpage with useful information in regards to the disease.
“As additional information is available, we will share it with families on this website,” Brock said. “We are closely monitoring the announcements and recommendations of the CDC and will continue to rely on their expertise and guidance.”
Cobb County School District staff are staying in constant communication with state health officials as they carefully monitor the coronavirus situation, according to a statement from district spokeswoman Nan Kiel.
The district will follow the state’s guidance “every step of the way” in order to keep students and staff safe, the statement said.
“Our schools continue to remind students and staff on how to prevent the spread of illness including hand washing, covering mouths when they cough, and keeping their hands away from their face,” the district stated. “Parents are urged to keep students at home if they have any symptoms of sickness.”
Local government
A similar line is being toed by the Cobb County government and that of the county's six cities, which are also following regional and state agency recommendations.
Cobb County commissioners each shared advice about preventing infection and the spread of coronavirus in their latest weekly newsletters to constituents.
The advice, from Cobb and Douglas Public Health, was also shared by the county government through its social media, Cobb Communications Director Ross Cavitt told the MDJ.
“We have had several conversations about this, and we are taking our lead from the Cobb and Douglas Public Health Department,” Cavitt said.
In Marietta, city staff and elected officials are also in close contact with state and public health officials over coronavirus and are “coordinating any response, should it be needed, with them as they would be the lead agency,” Fire Chief Tim Milligan told the MDJ.
“Should the situation warrant, we plan to share information via our weekly newsletter and social media platforms,” Milligan said. “With the governor appointing a task force last week, we anticipate further information will be coming soon. We would like to remind everyone they can visit the CDC website for the latest information."
Acworth City Manager Brian Bulthuis said he, too, expects to hear soon from the governor's newly appointed coronavirus task force.
The 18-member task force, comprising emergency, health, education and transportation officials, is determining how Georgia can best prevent, limit and manage the spread of coronavirus.
State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, is on the task force, as chairwoman of the Georgia House Health and Human Services Committee.
“We anticipate information coming from the state soon,” Bulthuis told the MDJ, adding city staff are reviewing current information regarding coronavirus and are working under the direction of Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
“We are in communication with them and will be working with them regarding all responses,” Bulthuis said.
Powder Springs Manager Pam Conner and Kennesaw spokeswoman Rebecca Graham also told the MDJ those cities are monitoring local, state and federal health agencies for public advice on coronavirus, and will continue to share information.
Regional and state level
Members of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation are meeting at the state Capitol on March 9 to discuss public safety in respect of coronavirus, as well as the Sterigenics plant in Cobb.
Legislators will hear from state and local agency representatives about the two unrelated topics at the meeting, which is open to the public.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation, said he encourages Cobb residents to be proactive, rather than reactive in regards to health.
“While the Cobb County Delegation understands there are several issues currently on our legislative docket, our top priority is the safety of our residents,” Wilkerson said.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on March 9 at noon in Room 605 of the Coverdell Legislative Office Building at 18 Capitol Square in downtown Atlanta.
Meantime, residents are advised to check out the coronavirus advice offered by the CDC, Cobb and Douglas Public Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health on their respective websites.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, shared a webpage Tuesday with constituents that contains information about coronavirus as it continues to develop.
McBath’s office is working with state and local partners and closely monitoring cases in Georgia, a press release from the congresswoman stated.
“My prayers go out to those who have already been impacted by this disease,” McBath said in the release. “It is important that we work together as Americans and do our part to keep our families healthy, and it is critical that we fully address the scale and seriousness of this disease.”
McBath said she joined her colleagues in sending a letter requesting that "comprehensive supplemental funding be made available to combat this virus and empower state and local governments during this public health emergency."
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, also issued a public statement about coronavirus, urging Georgians not to panic.
“Governor Kemp made it clear ... the coronavirus task force he created, which is comprised of the top medical minds in the state, is working closely with Vice President (Mike) Pence’s team and following all of (the CDC’s) preparedness, containment, and treatment guidelines," Loudermilk said. "The safety and health of Georgians is a top priority, and I will continue to stay in close contact with the administration and Governor Kemp’s team while we navigate this public health issue.”
Links for preparedness for both the workplace and residents can be found on the Cobb and Douglas Public Health website, its communications director Valerie Crow told the MDJ, also suggesting the CDC’s website.
“All local health departments and school districts are following the lead of the Georgia Department of Public Health,” Crow said. “As far as prevention, there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 (coronavirus). The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus.”
Tips to prevent infection and the spread of coronavirus:
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes, preferably with a tissue and throw that tissue away.
• Stay home from school or work (except to get medical care) if you are ill.
• Keep children home when they are sick, especially if they present with fever (above 100 degrees Fahrenheit). Children should be fever-free (without fever-reducing medication) for at least 24 hours before returning to school.
• Call ahead before visiting your doctor.
• Separate yourself from other people when you are ill and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid sharing personal household items with others who are ill.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces every day.
• The CDC does not recommend people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus. A facemask should be used by people who have coronavirus and are showing symptoms, to protect others from the risk of getting infected.
