A class action lawsuit against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, centered around whether its insurance to locals included Wellstar Health System coverage, is progressing in Cobb Superior Court despite an attempt to have it heard in federal court.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Georgia citizens in Cobb Superior Court in April 2019, asserts Anthem’s marketing for its insurance plans showed Wellstar was in-network, but that wasn’t the case.
Anthem had already decided to drop Wellstar from its network, but this was not disclosed to people when they signed up for plans during open enrollment in November and December 2018, the lawsuit claims.
Anthem’s insurance plans were sold on the individual health insurance exchange created by the Affordable Care Act.
In their complaint, the citizens claim Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield violated several standards by failing to disclose pending changes to its provider network during the open enrollment period for 2019.
Separately, plaintiffs allege the insurance company breached its contracts with policyholders by failing to keep its in-network provider list current before and after the policies were issued, and by unilaterally amending the policies to require a referral from a primary care physician to see a specialist.
In May 2019, the insurance company tried to get the case moved to the Atlanta Division of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. That was denied by the federal court on Feb. 4, and the case was referred back to Cobb Superior Court, records show.
Marietta attorney Jason Doss, representing the plaintiffs, told the MDJ the next step in the case is for the insurance company to respond to the class action complaint by March 5, as stipulated in a Cobb Superior Court order dated Feb. 10.
The case has been assigned to Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard.
