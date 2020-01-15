Local historian Brad Quinlan will be giving a talk on his latest book, “Yankee Hotel – the Story of Andersonville,” about the infamous Civil War prison camp.
The talk will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at BayBreeze Restaurant, located at 2418 Canton Road in Marietta.
The event is free, but food is not.
Quinlan has been a reenactor for 33 years and has written or co-written 16 books on the Civil War and worked on 32 movies and TV shows.
The event is sponsored by the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic James Tharp Circle.
Interested parties should RSVP to Joyce Leveno at levenoj@yahoo.com or 678-237-5001.
