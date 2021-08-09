Joe Jerkins, former and longtime mayor of the city of Austell, has died, the city announced on social media Monday.
What follows is from a city Facebook post:
"It is with heartfelt sorrow and deep sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved former Mayor Joe Jerkins.
"Mayor Jerkins passed last night. He is affectionately remembered, and will be deeply missed.
"In honor and recognition of Mayor Jerkins’ service and dedication to the City of Austell and to our employees and citizens, our flags shall be placed at Half-Staff and will remain so until further notice.
"Final arrangements will be shared when available. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. #austellstrong"
This story is developing. Check back at mdjonline.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.