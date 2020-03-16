MARIETTA – The City of Marietta will remain open and able to provide government services to all its residents in the midst of the COVID-19 situation.
We share the same concerns of our residents. To that end we are taking additional steps to ensure that we are doing all we can to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees, their families and our residents. All City Buildings and floors within those buildings now have dispensers installed with hand sanitizer available to the public and employees. We also have access to sanitizing machines. We plan to use them to sanitize prisoner transport vans, police cars, fire trucks and any other equipment that is in the field and can come in contact with the public. We will also sanitize buildings and other public places as needed.
City staff is actively contacting individuals and organizations which have events scheduled in City parks or City property over the next two months. We will continue an open line of communication with these groups in the event of any delayed, canceled, and rescheduled events and will distribute changes via various forms of media.
We are in constant contact with the Cobb Douglas Public Health Department on a daily basis. Our leadership is participating in regular conference calls with Federal Agencies and the White House. The City has plans in place to respond to staff reductions resulting from any illnesses and we have solutions we can use if needed to ensure continuation of services. We will continue to provide all the important and necessary services that our community depends upon while protecting our employees.
