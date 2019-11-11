The City of Marietta’s Information Technology Department announced that it has released a new, upgraded version of its MyMarietta App.
The app is now available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
The upgraded version of the app keeps the features of the previous version, but adds more capabilities. Now, not only can users view their utility bill, but customers can also pay their monthly charges, report and view the Marietta Power and Water outage maps within the app along with reporting any issue within the city via the citizen request feature. City residents can now view and pay their property tax bills without driving to City Hall.
The app also has links to download the city’s award-winning Sanitation TrashTalk app and the TravelSafely app.
By downloading the MyMarietta app users will have direct access to the Downtown Square parking map, the city’s website and directory and the city’s YouTube channel.
