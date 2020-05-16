The city of Marietta has a new emergency alert system to issue notifications about important city updates.
Through the city's emergency mass notification service, subscribers receive messages about potential safety concerns, police and fire activity, road closures and other incidents.
Those who want to receive notifications can opt in to enter contact information and subscribe to a specific location. Those who enter an address when they sign up will receive location specific information within city limits.
City officials report subscribers' information is protected and will not be used for any other purpose.
Subscribers pick where and how notifications are received.
To receive notifications, create an account or download the Everbridge app, search for “Marietta”, and create an account to add your contact information into the mass notification system.
The Everbridge App is available in the App store and the Play Store. To register an account without downloading the app, please visit https://member.everbridge.net/431700047822942/login.
