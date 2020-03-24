MARIETTA — The city of Marietta has declared an “emergency situation,” which includes a ban on dining in restaurants and limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people.
Council members voted to approve the emergency resolution in a 5-2 vote, with Cheryl Richardson and Joseph Goldstein opposing. The resolution calls for regulations to be enforced starting Thursday, and is scheduled to expire April 10. The expiration is subject to change by the City Council on or before their next scheduled regular meeting, April 6.
“Time is of the essence,” said Mayor Steve Tumlin.
Under the declaration, restaurants, bars and other businesses are prohibited from allowing dining on the premises, including in dining rooms, at bars and outdoor seating.
Public and private parks are limited to hours from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all playgrounds and group sport spaces, like basketball courts and soccer fields, are closed for the duration of the resolution. Park facilities like pavilions will not be available for rentals or hosting events. Those who have already rented facilities may receive a refund.
City regulations include limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people, and businesses are required to maintain six foot distances between people where applicable from CDC guidelines. Under the resolution, the city will also enforce directives from the federal and state governments.
The city has also suspended city business licenses for “non-medical close-contact personal service providers,” such as hairstylists, nail salons and tattoo parlors. At-home services are still allowed.
Decisions involving public hearings for the council, zoning board, Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission are postponed until the resolution expires.
Goldstein told his fellow council members that he opposed the regulations to the extent they went beyond the federal and state orders and said he had constitutional and due process concerns.
Richardson said she wanted to close the city’s parks, and was concerned that people weren’t following social distancing at parks and there would be increased traffic due to other cities closing parks.
Council members unanimously agreed to postpone the deadline for business license payments to May 30. They also voted to establish six 15-minute parking spaces on Marietta Square for restaurant and merchant pickup, and to modify policy to allow for administrative leave for city employees who test positive for COVID-19 and are ordered by a doctor to self-quarantine.
(2) comments
So what happened with Boyce and the county?
Nothing as usual?
Boyce, Mr raise taxes, doesn’t support public safety. But don’t question him !!, he gets furious.
