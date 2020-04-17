Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling says his city laid off 23 employees, or just under 11% of its staff of 212, as closures due to the coronavirus have reduced tax revenues in the city.
Easterling told the MDJ the layoffs that took place on Friday are temporary, and the city's human resources division will file for unemployment on behalf of the affected workers. The mayor said the workers will receive their full paycheck next week, and they will continue to have health insurance through the city until the end of May.
The layoffs targeted departments that provided services that have been shut down because of the coronavirus, according to the mayor. Those departments included city museums, Smith-Gilbert Gardens, parks and recreation and the courts, which have been shut down until at least the middle of May.
"We have a responsibility to the people. These are public funds we pay these folks with," Easterling said. "We didn't want to do it, and it's temporary. They're not fired."
The mayor said the discussion around layoffs was one that had been floating around since the beginning of the public health crisis, but one that was considered a last resort. The discussion began because of the uncertainty of how long closures would last, he said, adding that the city has to ensure sustainability of its finances.
Easterling said the city relies on tax revenues from sources including city-run events and programs, vehicle registrations, and other sources. He said the city had to ask the question: How long do we keep people on board when the services they offer can't be provided?
"There were a lot of things that went into this," he said. "We put our heart into it, and we put it off to see ... if we were going to be able to come through it."
It is so far unclear when the workers will be able to come back, but Easterling said the city will continue to "monitor our financial situation," and "as soon as we can, we'll bring them back."
The city has placed a hold on hiring, suspended all recruiting activities and suspended all business travel for the rest of fiscal year 2020, which runs through the end of September.
But the mayor also told the MDJ the city has collected nearly 70% of its budgeted general fund reserves for fiscal 20 with six months remaining in the current fiscal year.
Easterling said Kennesaw has also not yet dipped into its reserves, which hold about three months' worth of expenses. He said it costs the city about $1.5 million to operate for one month. Keeping reserves in check now will be extremely important, he said, as Kennesaw won't know the true ramifications of the virus closures for another 12 to 18 months.
The mayor said he could not estimate the revenue shortfall compared to projections in the fiscal 20 budget, since tax collections are not yet complete and it is unclear how long closures will continue.
Kennesaw Councilman James "Doc" Eaton said the coronavirus is affecting businesses and governments everywhere, and the city of Kennesaw is no different. Eaton and Easterling both said the city is run like a business, and with little revenue, it is difficult to justify sustaining the same level of expenses.
"I don't particularly think that any time is a good time to end up without income," he said. "But we will get through this."
