A proposed city of East Cobb, stretching from Shallowford Road to the banks of the Chattahoochee River, is not only viable, but would run a budget surplus with a lower property tax rate than Cobb County’s.
That’s according to a study released Friday by advocates of the city, prepared by Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies.
In exchange, the proposed city’s 50,406 residents would receive four services from their new government: police, fire, planning and zoning, and code enforcement.
While the decision to incorporate won’t be decided by voters until next year, the study already points in a more successful direction than a botched movement two years ago.
In 2019, a bill creating the city was advanced by state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, who is also sponsoring the latest effort. But lacking a substantial base of support and faced with criticism that the plan was either unnecessary, unrealistic, or both, the movement fizzled out.
Times have changed. Dollar and his allies reintroduced the idea earlier this year, reducing the city’s size by roughly half and flying under the banner of preservation and local control. It also arrived as the balkanization of Cobb heated up, with similar efforts unfolding in Mableton, Vinings, and west Cobb (Lost Mountain).
“The outlook couldn’t be more positive,” Dollar said Friday.
The key fiscal move for East Cobb’s viability is establishing its own public safety department. The city would lay claim to the 2.86 mills Cobb County currently collects for fire services, which would become the general millage rate for East Cobb residents. Assessing that rate on an estimated $4.68 billion in taxable property would yield $15.66 million in revenue -- by far the largest cash source for the city.
Adding on other revenue sources like utility franchise fees ($3.3 million) and licensing and permitting ($1.76 million), the study estimates the city would bring in about $27.7 million per year. Its estimated budget, meanwhile, would be $24.65 million, with nearly 60% being used on police and fire, leaving East Cobb with a $3 million surplus.
That surplus, however, could be largely wiped out if leaders of the effort decide to have the city take over parks and recreation within its limits, as was proposed earlier this year. Doing so would cost taxpayers an estimated $1.8 million to $2.5 million.
Cindy Cooperman, one of the leaders of the effort, said in a news release, “Parks and recreation services were moved to the appendix of the survey to allow legislators and residents to understand the financial impact those services could have on city operations, if the future city council decided to add those services.”
Said council, meanwhile, would be a four-person body with a mayor, though the study doesn’t specify whether the council posts would be at-large or districted.
Should it come to pass, the city of East Cobb would have a similar geographic size as Marietta of roughly 25 square miles. But the new city would be significantly older and wealthier. Over 17% of its residents would be over the age of 65, compared with 12.9% in Marietta. Its per capita income would be $61,408; in Marietta, it’s $35,598.
Dollar told the MDJ Friday the study has been submitted to a committee in the Georgia House, with the proposal set to be voted on during the 2022 legislative session. Should it pass, it’ll go to the voters at some to-be-determined date in 2022.
The committee is hosting a virtual information session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to present the feasibility findings and answer questions of East Cobb residents. To register or find more information, please visit www.eastcobbga.com.
(2) comments
Columns Drive should be left alone. We don’t need high rise there, on Johnson Ferry, or anywhere in East Cobb. Do we need more police and fire? I guess if they are going to turn East Cobb City into the next Buckhead we do.
Praise the Lord! East Cobb! It will be a wonderful day when the unfortunate people, properties and political-ish committees of East Cobb will finally cease to tarnish the reputation of the good people and wonderful events in City of Marietta. And I am sure it will be written di-rectly into East Cobb's city charter that event parking, be it near or far, must always be 100% free. Lol.
