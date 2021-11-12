From left: State Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb; Georgia Board of Education member Scott Sweeney; and east Cobb parent Cindy Cooperman stopped by the MDJ in March to discuss their vision for a city of East Cobb.
The East Cobb cityhood committee has presented a feasibility study to the Georgia Legislature today. Based on the study's findings, the city of East Cobb will be financially feasible and operate with a comfortable surplus. No new taxes would need to be levied on residents to fund the city's operations, according to a committee news release.
Since the cityhood bill was introduced in March, the committee has conducted a number of community meetings in the past several months. There was a high interest in having the city assume police & fire services; therefore, the committee determined to add those services to the feasibility study. Thus, a city of East Cobb would be able to introduce community policing to East Cobb and maintain the same high levels of fire service without levying any new taxes, the news release states.
The proposed services of the city of East Cobb in this feasibility study are police, fire, planning and zoning, and local ordinance.
Parks and recreation services were moved to the appendix of the survey to allow legislators and residents to understand the financial impact those services could have on city operations, if the future city council decided to add those services.
Contributions of varying amounts funded the study by over 40 residents of East Cobb. Georgia State conducted the feasibility study at the cost of $20,000.
The committee is hosting a virtual information session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to present the feasibility findings and answer questions of East Cobb residents. To register or find more information, please visit www.eastcobbga.com.
