The city of Austell welcomed the community to Jefferson Street on Saturday to enjoy the food and festivities at the first BBQ Blues and Brews Fest.
The threat of rain over the weekend backed down, leaving a scattered overcast of clouds that added some much welcomed shade to the day’s event. The sound of local music and the smell of barbecue filled the air, giving those attending a chance to enjoy some summer fun as the season gets closer to turning over.
“It’s nice to get together after the pandemic and have a peaceful event,” said Chavon Wilson, a festival goer from Austell.
Wilson attended BBQ Blues and Brews with her family, who she says attends festivals regularly. Wilson wanted to take advantage of the event close to home, saying she enjoyed being able to share the same space and energy with the community.
The newly debuted festival was originally slated to serve Austell sometime in October, according to Christine Dobbs, the city’s assistant director of community affairs. The Austell Business Association already had a Labor Day festival and parade planned, but was unable to organize the necessary pieces in time, causing Blues and Brews to move up in its place.
“The city wanted to ensure that the residents would have an event to celebrate for Labor Day,” said Dobbs.
Wanting to highlight the culture Austell has to offer, the festival provides only local restaurants and vendors for people to choose from. Dobbs wanted the festival to add a surge of life back into the Austell community, saying she hopes the event helps put the city back on peoples’ radar.
“We’re trying to re-introduce ourselves as a family-friendly community,” Dobbs said. “Austell has pretty much been shut off from the rest of the metro area for generations.”
A majority of the cost that went into planning the festival, including staffing, marketing, and various supplies, was taken on by the city, with the total cost remaining unknown.
“We’re still tallying it up,” Dobbs said.
Some of the additional cost was covered from donations and sponsorships by other local businesses, including Westside Bank and Sweetwater Mission. Dobbs said all of the proceeds from the festival will be poured right back into the Austell Business Association for use around the community.
Jefferson Street was crowded all of Saturday with heavy foot traffic moving about the festival thoroughfare. Those attending took in everything the city had to offer, including ax throwing, an evening fireworks show, and a cook-off featuring area eateries, including Luckey’s BBQ and Dillon’s Bistro.
“We just want to let people know that there’s something out here,” said Austell resident Aaron Dillonl, owner of Dillon's Bistro.
His restaurant on Jefferson Street specializes in a fusion of Texas and Louisiana-style cooking. Dillon grew up down the street from where he opened for business, saying he enjoys getting to serve the community he grew up in.
“It means a lot,” Dillon said.
