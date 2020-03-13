Acworth's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Resources announced it is suspending all city sponsored and affiliated activities, classes, programs, and events through Wednesday, April 1. This includes the Acworth Baseball Association.
Over this time period, the city and its partners will be evaluating any activities, classes, programs, and events. In addition, the Activity Center at the Community Center will be closed during this time frame which includes the walking track, free play activities, leagues, fitness on demand, and classes.
"This is a constantly evolving process and we are grateful for the community’s support and patience as we navigate this situation," the city announced.
Below are some additional notes from the city:
*Acworth Community Center: The Customer Experience area of the Community Center will be the only portion of the facility open. The city will be revising the hours of operation of its customer experience area and lobby from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. It requests that if you are experiencing any symptoms please call the office at 770-917-1234 and the team can assist you over the phone.
*Postponements and Cancellations: We are evaluating each activity, event, class, and program individually. Our intention is to reschedule any large event that may be cancelled as we understand the positive economic impact that this can have on our business community. Dates for rescheduling will not be announced until we receive directives from the various health organizations that it is safe to do so. As for classes, programs, and activities where participants have paid a fee, rented a facility, etc., you will receive a direct email to the address in which your account is registered under by the end of day Monday, March 16 in regards to any refunds, that we intend to issue. If you have not received that email by Tuesday, March 17 please first check your email’s junk folder, then call us at 770-917-1234 between our revised operating hours for assistance.
Voting at Beach House: Any and all updates regarding elections can be found at the Cobb Elections Website.
Parks: The parks will remain open; however, all athletic fields and batting facilities are closed. We are advising the public that our department has shifted its priority to the sanitation of public areas that are critical to our government’s operations which are government buildings and public safety areas. Outdoor facilities are to be used at your own risk. We advise the public to continue to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Cobb Douglas Health Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.