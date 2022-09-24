Deborah Mosher of Cartersville, owner of Bubbles over Georgia, creates some bubbles for kids to play with during the Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Logan Farm Park on Saturday.
Members of Mariachi Mexico Atlanta perform onstage during the Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Logan Farm Park on Saturday.
Deborah Mosher of Cartersville, owner of Bubbles over Georgia, creates some bubbles for kids to play with during the Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Logan Farm Park on Saturday.
Jose Thomas of Acworth, chef at La Villa Mexican Taqueria, prepares food during the Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Logan Farm Park on Saturday.
Graham and Finley Kellstrom of Acworth share some ice cream during the Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Logan Farm Park on Saturday.
Luis Vazquez of Acworth, director of the band Mariachi Mexico Atlanta, plays for the crowd during the Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Logan Farm Park on Saturday.
One of the many dogs walking with its owner during the Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Logan Farm Park on Saturday.
ACWORTH — The city of Acworth played host Saturday to the second showing of Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
The spacious lawn area of Logan Farm Park saw a steady flow of foot traffic all afternoon as those attending were able to experience 25 Hispanic-based performers and vendors, according to Haley Hunter, a recreation leader with the city.
Music included original songs and covers from Mariachi Mexico Atlanta, a band out of Acworth. Different performers continually appeared on stage for the duration of the 5-hour festival, which was capped off with the main event: salsa band Sierra su Saoko.
"It's nice to see a mix of different people," said Jake B. of Acworth, a native of the Dominican Republic. "You love to see that cultural embrace around Acworth."
As the music filled the air, kids ran up and down the lawn playing with bubbles, and a steady flow of attendees who felt like dancing moved in and out of the lawn as the day turned into night.
The festival has been serving the area for a year, setting out to celebrate the Hispanic culture within the county, Hunter said.
“We’re really proud of what we are showcasing,” Hunter added. “A lot of people called wanting to be involved.”
The city worked with an array of different sponsors that helped make Concert on the Green happen, including Energy Works ATL, Castro and Associates, and The LIBRE Initiative, a group devoted to improving economic conditions for local Hispanic communities.
"Events like this help remind people that there's this community around them," said Jamie Alvarado, grassroots engagement director with The LIBRE Initiative.
