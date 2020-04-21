Cobb city leaders are urging residents to stay safe while supporting local businesses and services as they begin to reopen in accordance with new state guidelines.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday certain businesses and services, such as hairdressers and bowling alleys, can reopen starting Friday. More facilities, including movie theaters and dine-in restaurants, can resume operations on Monday. All must enforce social distancing guidelines, as mandated at essential businesses which have been allowed to stay open during the pandemic.
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin said residents should continue safe health practices in the reopening phase, and “work successfully with the marketplace.”
“As the shops, restaurants, professionals and trades expand on measures, steps that work in harmony with the medical community as we healthfully regain our footing,” he said.
Marietta closed business and services in line with the governor’s previous orders, and will continue to follow state guidelines, as required by law, City Manager Bill Bruton said.
“The governor’s order prohibits any local order from being in conflict with it,” Bruton told the MDJ.
Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons said his city is also following state orders, and, during the pandemic to date, all non-essential businesses have been closed.
“We need to continue to work together in slowing the COVID-19 virus by protecting the employees that work and serve in our community,” Clemons said, urging residents to keep in mind that data suggests the virus has a disproportionate impact on communities of color.
“Buy local all day long,” Clemons said. “We appreciate their business! Above all, stay safe, use your common sense. I hope to see that Austell ‘hometown’ charm again, and see some familiar faces at a favorite local eatery or two, once we are past this pandemic.”
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood said the city will fully comply with Kemp’s latest orders and staff are reviewing guidelines to determine any necessary adjustments to the city’s executive order regarding the pandemic.
“We ask that all our citizens stay vigilant and stay at home when possible,” Allegood said. “As we take these reopening steps, we ask everyone to support our businesses and to please maintain social distancing, wear masks and be safe!”
Powder Springs Manager Pam Conner said the city is also adopting state orders, although there is anecdotal evidence some businesses in the city might choose to keep current restrictions a little longer.
The Dairy Queen on Austell-Powder Springs Road announced via its public Facebook page it would remain drive-thru only for a few more weeks.
“Customers’ comments to that decision were favorable and supportive,” Conner said of the eatery’s announcement.
“The city, like the governor, urges individuals to follow the guidelines of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the health department in maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene and sanitary practices, particularly those who are medically vulnerable,” Conner said. “Obviously the virus will remain around for the foreseeable future and we are all trying to figure out the best way to continue and move forward with operations in a way that maximizes protection of health for our employees as well as our residents and businesses.”
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton said the city will continue to do anything and everything it can to keep citizens and staff safe.
Personally, he and his family will continue to social distance, wear masks at the grocery store and support local businesses safely through for example to-go orders at restaurants, Norton said.
"And we're going to be very, very cautious in our interactions with others, because only time will tell how this is really going to play out."
Norton said the city's public buildings will remain closed through at least the end of the month.
"We've done everything we can in this city — the decisions along the way during this pandemic — to get it right, and we're going to continue (doing) everything we can to get it right as far as reopening and when that happens," he said.
Norton said he had heard anecdotally some Smyrna businesses planned to reopen and others were choosing to stay closed for a while longer.
"I think there's opinions on both sides of that, and they're free to do what's in their best interest," he said.
As far as his own choices and the choices of his family, Norton said he's not yet sure when they'll return to their normal routine.
"I think we'll know it when it feels right to get back to whatever that new normal is, but I don't think there's any magic answer for a timeframe on that right now."
Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling reminded residents to stay safe, follow social distancing guidelines and be respectful of others when out and about.
"We love our businesses in Kennesaw and want to do everything we can to support them as they begin to make their comeback to victory," Easterling said. "Again, social distancing has proven effective and we encourage our businesses and citizens to follow established and proven social distancing guidelines in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy."
