Qualifying for municipal elections in Cobb cities wrapped up Thursday.
Every Cobb city except Smyrna has at least some of its offices up for election in November. Wednesday was the last day to qualify to run in Acworth, Austell, Kennesaw and Marietta — Thursday was the last day to qualify in Powder Springs.
In many races, candidates are virtually guaranteed to win office because only one candidate qualified, while in some, two or three people will face off.
Candidates who qualified as of the end of Thursday are listed below. Candidates with (I) are incumbents.
Acworth
Acworth has the mayor’s office and two at-large seats on the Board of Aldermen — Post 4 and Post 5 — up for election to four-year terms. Five-term incumbent Mayor Tommy Allegood will cruise to reelection as no opponent signed up to challenge him. Councilman Tim Houston is also running unopposed, while Councilman Tim Richardson faces a challenge from Kimberly Haase, founder of I Love Kare Senior Concierge Services.
The following candidates have qualified:
♦ Tommy Allegood — Mayor (I)
♦ Kimberly Haase — Post 4
♦ Tim Richardson — Post 4 (I)
♦ Tim Houston — Post 5 (I)
Austell
Austell has three council seats on this year’s ballot for four-year terms: Post 1 at large, Ward 1 and Ward 3. Incumbents Melanie Maria Elder and Marlin Lamar, Jr. are running unopposed, while Meredith Adams, an operations manager for Home Depot, looks set to be the new councilwoman for Ward 3, since incumbent Randy P. Green is not seeking reelection.
The following candidates have qualified:
♦ Melanie Maria Elder — At Large Post 1 (I)
♦ Marlin Lamar, Jr. — Ward 1 (I)
♦ Meredith L. Adams — Ward 3
Kennesaw
In Kennesaw, three council seats are up for election: Post 3 at large, Post 4 at large and Post 5 at large. Councilman Pat Ferris is unopposed. Incumbent Councilman Chris Henderson faces a challenger from Antonio Jones, a small business owner who previously ran for Post 1.
Post 5 is held by Nimesh Patel, who is not seeking reelection. Patel was on the council from March 2016 to January 2018 and did not seek reelection. Then, in May 2021, Patel was appointed to the Post 5 seat by the council after David Blinkhorn resigned the seat to pursue an unsuccessful state House run.
Two candidates are running to succeed Patel: Jonathan Fred Bothers, a real estate broker, and Trey Sinclair, founder and president of Dry County Brewing Company.
The following candidates have qualified to run:
♦ Pat Ferris — Post 3 (I)
♦ Chris Henderson — Post 4 (I)
♦ Antonio Jones — Post 4
♦ Jonathan Fred Bothers — Post 5
♦ Trey Sinclair — Post 5
Marietta
Marietta’s mayoralty and entire City Council are up for four-year terms this year, as is the entire Marietta Board of Education.
The mayor’s race is between incumbent Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who is seeking a fourth term as mayor, and Ward 6 Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly.
Incumbent council members Cheryl Richardson, Johnny Walker and Joseph Goldstein are unopposed. In Ward 6, Realtor André Sims will inherit Kelly’s seat, as he was the only candidate to qualify.
Ward 2 Councilman Grif Chalfant faces a challenge from Zaxby’s franchise owner John Silvey. In Ward 4, incumbent Andy Morris will face off against Ted Ferreira, a designer and lighting consultant. Ward 5 Councilman Reggie Copeland is running again but has two challengers, both Realtors: M. Carlyle Kent and Cristina Stallworth.
The following candidates have qualified to run for Marietta mayor and council:
♦ Michelle Cooper Kelly — Mayor
♦ Steve “Thunder” Tumlin — Mayor (I)
♦ Cheryl Richardson — Ward 1 (I)
♦ John Silvey — Ward 2
♦ Grif Chalfant — Ward 2 (I)
♦ Johnny Walker — Ward 3 (I)
♦ Ted Ferreira — Ward 4
♦ Andy Morris — Ward 4 (I)
♦ Reggie Copeland — Ward 5 (I)
♦ M. Carlyle Kent — Ward 5
♦ Cristina Stallworth — Ward 5
♦ André Sims — Ward 6
♦ Joseph R. Goldstein — Ward 7 (I)
On the Marietta Board of Education, board members Angela Orange, Kerry Minervini and Irene Berens are all seeking reelection unopposed.
Ward 1 member Alan Levine is not seeking reelection. A three-way race to succeed him has ensued with candidates Alex Castro, a compliance support supervisor, Jeff DeJarnett, a Realtor and Lisa Lindsay, a manager who works in financial technology.
Ward 2 incumbent Jason Waters has a challenger in P.J. Hardy, a business adviser. Randy Weiner, the Ward 3 board member, is not running again. Educator A.B. Almy and mortgage lender Erica M. Bush are running to succeed him.
Allison Gruehn in Ward 4 is not seeking reelection. She will be succeeded by either professor George Darden, stay-at-home mother Jaillene Hunter or lawyer Angie Smith.
The following candidates have qualified to run for Marietta school board:
♦ Lisa Lindsay — Ward 1
♦ Alex Castro — Ward 1
♦ Jeff DeJarnett — Ward 1
♦ Jason Waters — Ward 2 (I)
♦ P.J. Hardy — Ward 2
♦ A.B. Almy — Ward 3
♦ Erica D. Bush — Ward 3
♦ George Darden — Ward 4
♦ Jaillene Hunter — Ward 4
♦ Angie Smith — Ward 4
♦ Angela Orange — Ward 5 (I)
♦ Kerry Minervini — Ward 6 (I)
♦ Irene Berens — Ward 7 (I)
Powder Springs
Powder Springs’ Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3 council seats are up for four-year election terms this year.
Incumbent council members Henry Lust and Doris Dawkins are running unopposed.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Nancy Farmer is being challenged by Dwayne Green, a funeral home owner.
The following candidates have qualified in Powder Springs:
♦ Henry L. Lust — Ward 1 (I)
♦ Doris J. Dawkins — Ward 2 (I)
♦ Nancy Farmer — Ward 3 (I)
♦ Dwayne Green — Ward 3
