The broken City Club Marietta sign in front of the Atlanta-Marietta Hilton Conference Center and Hotel could soon be removed.
The sign was damaged last month when a late-night car crash sent a car spinning off the road and into the sign and a utility pole. One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
“An insurance claim is in process against (the driver's) insurance,” said City Manager Bill Bruton. “We were given the OK today to remove the sign by our insurance adjusters. Hopefully we will have another one up within 60 days.”
Marietta owns the hotel, the property it’s built on and City Club Marietta, the golf course behind the hotel. The hotel is managed by Dallas, Texas-based Remington Hotels, which leases the hotel from the city.
