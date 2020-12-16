Dec. 3—KENNESAW — Cris Eaton-Welsh's family is as close knit as it gets. The former Kennesaw City Council member lives within three miles of most of her family. Her father, James "Doc" Eaton, serves in the council seat she once held. And when she sat down for an interview with the Marietta Daily Journal, she was joined by her parents, her husband, Steve Welsh, and her sister, Courtney Brennan. ...