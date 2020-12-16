KENNESAW — The Northwest Cobb Area Council honored three women with the 2020 Acworth, Kennesaw, and West Cobb Citizen of the Year awards Wednesday.
Acworth’s recipient was Janet Paulson, a domestic violence survivor and community advocate. Kennesaw recognized chiropractor, volunteer leader, and former council member Cris Eaton-Welsh. And Mary Chatman received the award for west Cobb for her work combating COVID-19 as executive vice president/president of Kennestone and Windy Hill hospitals.
Presenting Paulson’s Citizen of the Year award was Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood, who spoke to the adversity she has overcome and her work in the Cobb community.
“She is an inspirational leader in the city, but also an inspirational leader that has been recognized statewide,” Allegood said.
Five years ago, Paulson survived a murder attempt by her ex-husband, who shot her six times and left her right leg paralyzed. Since then, she has been a public speaker and advocate for domestic violence prevention. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence in 2020, and she has worked to close the loophole that allows abusers to keep their firearms.
Paulson was joined by her two sons, Hunter and Fisher Paulson, both students at Allatoona High School.
“Me and my brother, we took it as a negative of course, but we turned that into something positive,” Fisher Paulson said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without her because of the sacrifices she’s made.”
Cris Eaton-Welsh was recognized for her work with the Swift Kids Running Club, Kennesaw Grand Prix Race Series and fundraising efforts for Swift-Cantrell Park, along with her civic leadership on the Kennesaw City Council. She is “involved in everything Kennesaw,” said Mayor Derek Easterling.
Eaton-Welsh also plans to start a new organization called the Upstream Foundation, which will be dedicated to suicide prevention and helping students access mental health services. She decided to spearhead the initiative after her brother, Jimmy Eaton, died by suicide last month.
“Cris is an outstanding community leader for Kennesaw. She has served on the city council, on many nonprofit boards, and she works tirelessly to make Kennesaw a vibrant place to live, work and play,” said Cobb Chamber President and CEO Sharon Mason.
For COVID-19 safety reasons, Mary Chatman did not attend Wednesday’s event in person. But the chamber presented a video showing Sharon Mason giving the award to Chatman at her offices with Wellstar Health Group.
“I love the people in this community,” Chatman said in the video. “Most of all I love my team. I could not do it without the team. They make me look good every day, and they make my work feel easy.”
Aside from her work with Wellstar, the chamber noted her work with Girls Inc. and Buy Cobb, as well as with the boards of the Georgia Board of Nursing and the Georgia Hospital Association.
“Through her leadership and hard work, Chatman has helped lead the battle against COVID-19 throughout the region, and is a true hero in our community,” the chamber said in a statement.
