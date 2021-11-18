EAST COBB — Former Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott was named the East Cobb Citizen of the Year Thursday.
A day earlier, about 13 miles away, a trio of upstanding residents — businesswoman Christal McNair, Barber Middle School Principal Tia Amlett and Kennesaw City Manager Jeff Drobney — tearfully accepted the same award for their years of serving the west Cobb, Acworth and Kennesaw communities.
Every year, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s local networking groups, or area councils, name their citizens of the year. Honorees for the East Cobb, Acworth, Kennesaw and West Cobb area councils last year were Mitch Rhoden, Janet Paulson, Cris Eaton-Welsh and Mary Chatman, respectively.
Ott’s award was presented Thursday by Rosan Hall and Susan Hampton, who ticked through the former commissioner’s accomplishments over his 12 years in office.
“You knew where you stood with him, and you pretty much knew how he was going to vote on almost every issue,” Hall said. “He was a friend of the business community. He was a friend to the homeowners, and most importantly, he believed in the power of free enterprise and entrepreneurship.”
Hall and Hampton cited Ott’s work on the deal that brought the Atlanta Braves to Cobb, new apartments in Cumberland to attract young people, new offices and jobs in Cumberland, the preservation of Hyde Farm Park, expanding East Cobb Park, championing redevelopment and supporting public safety. They noted that his tenure was bookended by two crises in the county — the 2009 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. In his free time, Ott is also involved in the Boy Scouts of America when not working as a pilot for Delta Air Lines.
While introducing the West Cobb Citizen of the Year at the Governors Gun Club in Kennesaw Wednesday morning, Allison Giddens called Christal McNair an “unsung hero to so many organizations and people.”
“She is the first to say yes on the hard stuff, whether it's chairing a new committee with a nonprofit, helping us navigate challenging waters during the pandemic or just pushing hard to get the word out about causes she believes in,” Giddens said. “Having this person in your corner is meaningful, to say the least.”
The owner of Studio Bungee, McNair is a member of several organizations, including the Cobb Chamber, Cobb Executive Women, Marietta Business Association, West Cobb Business Association and Kiwanis Club of Marietta
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood, in introducing the Acworth Citizen of the Year, said Barber Middle School Principal Tia Amlett’s influence on her students has been “life-changing.”
“God has given her an extraordinary capacity of love of her students, her teachers, her friends and her family,” he said. “She knows the names of her students and she calls them by name when they step off the bus in the morning. … she notices if their eyes look a little sleepy, she notices if their clothes are not quite clean. She has a personal awareness about her on her campus just like X-ray vision. She sees everything.”
During her tenure as principal, Barber Middle has been named a Title 1 Reward School, having been ranked in the top 5% of Title 1 Schools in Georgia. Barber has also been awarded STEM School Certification by the Cobb County School District.
Introducing the Kennesaw Citizen of the Year, Mayor Derek Easterling hailed City Manager Jeff Drobney’s impact on Kennesaw.
“It’s not a legacy, it’s real, it’s true, it’s happening now,” he said. “I call this person a friend. Other people call him different things. And I’ve heard him called a lot of different things. Because making the right decision is not always received well.”
Drobney was a past president of the Kennesaw Business Association, executive director of the Southern Museum, agency director for Recreation and Culture and board member for Cobb Travel and Tourism.
The award was a surprise for all involved. At Wednesday’s event, as awardees wiped away tears and thanked their families, each shared a brief anecdote about how they had been duped into attending. On Thursday, Ott did the same.
The former commissioner had been asked to attend the meeting so he could speak about his work assisting with the evacuation of Afghanistan as a Delta pilot, which the MDJ spoke to him about in August. Ott’s wife, Judy, and daughter, Katie, appeared at the meeting after the award was announced.
“I gotta tell you, my wife is a really good storyteller, which now is starting to worry me,” Ott joked. “Because she did a really good job of not looking like she had to be some place.”
Referencing the accomplishments listed by Hall and Hampton, Ott credited county staff, fellow elected officials and others with getting things across the finish line.
“You heard a lot of different things, but it happened because of teamwork. … there are so many things that we got done because we did it together,” Ott said.
He also recognized Kim Swanson, who served as his assistant when he was commissioner, for her constituent services work.
“There were so many times that, that’s who took care of your problem, not me,” Ott said.
