The State and Superior Courts of Cobb County both issued orders last week suspending all nonessential court functions until further notice.
The State Court order, signed by Chief Judge Carl W. Bowers, cancels all in-person, non-essential hearings. It is intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 at a time when Cobb County “is experiencing substantial, uncontrolled community spread” of the virus.
Bowers cites a Dec. 15 report by Cobb Douglas Public Health warning that the community transmission rate had reached levels of transmission “6-7 times what is considered high transmission.”
The order applies only to “nonessential” proceedings, and allows for certain hearings to be conducted that could result in either the incarceration or release of an individual. Those include bond hearings, probation revocation hearings, and guilty pleas where an individual is either entering or leaving state custody.
The State Court’s decision came the day after Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard ordered “all classes of courts in the Cobb Judicial Circuit scale back judicial proceedings to essential functions of the court only.”
“After consultation with the chief judge of each class of court in this circuit and public health experts, the undersigned determines that current conditions necessitate the scaling back of in-person operations, in all classes of courts, to only essential matters,” Leonard wrote.
Court proceedings have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court of Georgia has issued nearly a dozen orders extending the statewide judicial state of emergency since the pandemic began. The latest is now set to expire on Jan. 8, barring another extension.
Even some of the highest profile proceedings in Cobb have been affected. Earlier this month, Justin Ross Harris, convicted four years ago of murdering his infant son by leaving him in a hot car, began his quest for a new trial.
But Harris, his attorneys, witnesses, and the District Attorney’s office all attended the hearing via Zoom. The courtroom itself was occupied only by Judge Mary Staley Clark, her clerks, and a few members of the media.
In October, the Supreme Court lifted the statewide moratorium on jury trials, and the Cobb Judicial Circuit was set to resume them. That plane was scuttled on Dec. 22 by Leonard’s latest order, which suspends all jury trials until further notice. Whenever proceedings do resume in Cobb, the court system is sure to face an unprecedented backlog of cases.
