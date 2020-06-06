MARIETTA — At St. Joseph Catholic Church on Sunday, worshipers were greeted by clergy and staff wearing masks, directing them to a basket for offerings and to their seats, which were partially roped off. Parishioners put on masks before entering the sanctuary and only removed them to receive Communion.
The 11 a.m. service had about 100 attendees. Normally, the most popular Sunday Masses see about 600, the Rev. Bryan Kuhr said, adding times for Sunday Mass were changed to allow for more time to clean between services.
“It’s good to be back with the flock,” Kuhr said after the service.
These measures were in place to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus as the church met for Sunday Mass for the first time since March, and are similar to what many worshipers may see across Cobb County as congregations meet for in-person services again.
St. Joseph, like the Catholic Church of St. Anne in east Cobb, is requiring reservations for weekend Masses, but not daily Mass during the week. Masks that cover the nose and mouth are required. Some Mass times have changed to accommodate more cleaning time between services.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Acworth is not requiring reservations to attend Mass, but masks are required.
Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta is holding in-person worship service Sunday morning as part of its second phase of campus reopening. The church’s small groups are remaining online or meeting outside. The church will meet Sunday for the fourth time since reopening, and so far, lead Pastor Michael Lewis said, “all has gone very well.” All of the church’s leadership and most church attendees will be expected to wear masks, and the church is keeping 6 feet between worshipers, Lewis said.
Johnson Ferry Baptist Church will meet in-person at its campus Sunday for the first time in months. Attendees are asked to register for one of four Sunday morning services in advance on the church’s website, and there will be limited seating. The church is in a third phase of reopening. Throughout May, families were invited to hold church at home with two or three other households following social distancing guidelines.
At Piedmont Church, in-person services are scheduled to resume July 12. Attendees will be required to register and get a ticket in advance of Sunday morning services. Childcare and student programming will not resume until a later date.
First United Methodist Church of Marietta has not scheduled any in-person worship services soon, but there is a Vacation Bible School drive-thru open for children to pick up VBX “summer fun bags” with family activities 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Turner Chapel Africal Methodist Episcopal Church is continuing to hold Sunday worship services, and is offering virtual Sunday school and Bible study classes, according to the church’s website.
St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta is continuing to hold Sunday morning services online only, according to its website.
At Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in east Cobb, all on-site activities, including preschool and daycare, and the church’s offices, are closed through June 30, per the church’s website.
Destiny World Church in Austell is holding worship services and Wednesday Bible studies online, per the church’s social media.
Temple Kol Emeth, a Reform synagogue in east Cobb, is continuing to hold its Friday Shabbat services online, with one small, outdoor in-person service scheduled June 26. The event marks retiring Rabbi Steven Lebow’s last Shabbat service at the synagogue. The outdoor service will be limited to 25 families, who will be chosen through a lottery system. The synagogue also plans to incorporate some of Lebow’s favorite music to mark the occasion.
The East Cobb Islamic Center is open for daily Salah prayers to men between 18 to 60 years old. Worshipers are asked to wear a face mask inside the mosque, bringing their own prayer mats and praying in marked spots. Other prayers are expected to be done at home. Restrooms and washing areas are closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.