MARIETTA — Faith leaders are relying on technology to preach hope this Easter to siloed congregants prevented from gathering in worship during what is usually one of the busiest days of the church calendar.
“It’s the strangest Easter,” the Rev. Dr. Julie Boone, senior minister at First United Methodist Church of Marietta, told the MDJ. “I’ve never been in anything like this.”
The church welcomed 2,100 worshipers last Easter Sunday, the campus bustling with activity all day long. Only Christmas Eve is typically as busy.
This Sunday, just one person will be on site, to press play on a pre-recorded service, broadcast over the internet to members.
“The people bring the energy to church, and so to not have that is awkward,” Boone said, while recording the Easter Sunday service in the church sanctuary on Thursday with associate ministers the Revs. Lori Ethridge and Brian Smith.
They too will be at home Easter Sunday, watching themselves on either the church’s website or Facebook page.
“For ministers, it’s just awkward because we’re used to leading worship, not seeing what everyone else sees,” Boone said. “It’s hard to watch yourself.”
Easter Sunday is Boone’s favorite day of the year, she said, and it will mark five weeks since the church started virtual services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been trying to be creative with our worship,” Boone said. “It’s shorter and we’re incorporating videos of church members and other elements to keep things engaging. For Easter Sunday we asked members to send us a 10-second video of them saying ‘Happy Easter.’”
Cobb congregants have been positive about online worship, many local faith leaders report.
Boone said she constantly receives messages via social media and email from appreciative members.
On a normal Sunday, Marietta First UMC sees between 800 and 1,000 worshipers.
“Our messaging has been a message of comfort and hope,” Boone said. “Lent is always that, sometimes it’s more reflective and introspective, but we’ve had to switch it up a little bit to say we’re in this together, God is in this with us, and to acknowledge that we are in the middle of a pandemic.”
The message is similar down the road at Roswell Street Baptist Church, where leaders have also been recording worship for the last five weeks since stay-at-home orders began.
Preaching to hundreds of empty pews, the church’s lead pastor, Dr. Michael Lewis, delivered an unconventional Palm Sunday sermon April 5, kicking off a Holy Week of special Easter events being conducted virtually.
“You can see me, but I can’t see you,” Lewis told congregants watching the church’s live 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday service online from home and other self-isolation locations.
Lewis was joined by a dozen core ministry staff tasked with conducting and transmitting the broadcast, each maintaining at least six feet distance from one another.
“Four years ago, I was called this Sunday to be pastor here,” Lewis told the MDJ, adding he has had more connectivity and interaction of late with a wider group of people online and by phone than before COVID-19 forced people physically apart.
“It has been amazing,” he said. “I’ve probably been online in personal meetings with 150 people this week.”
Indeed, just before the Palm Sunday service began, Lewis said he was in a video conferencing Bible study session with college students.
“We have hundreds gathering (online) in our daily Bible study, 400 to 500 homes connected to our (Sunday worship) live stream, and several thousand people watch the service afterward during the week,” Lewis said. “We’ve seen some great things. We’re sort of making lemonade out of the lemons right now.”
The church has around 2,400 active members, and Iris Storey, the family ministries director and next gen(eration) team leader, said there are normally around 600 people in the worship center Sunday mornings.
“They love it,” Storey said of the online services. “Some of the members make videos and send them to us and we play them during the service, it helps to keep everyone connected.”
Lewis predicted a doubling of Easter worship attendance online this Sunday, “just because of the anticipation and excitement of our people.”
“We’re just trying to be creative and build connectivity, so even though we are physically distant, we are spiritually and relationally connected,” he said. “We’ve been doing online worship for years now, but just realizing that this is a major conveyor of hope to the community.”
