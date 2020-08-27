The Cobb Schools Foundation has a new source of funding to purchase devices for students in need.
North Metro Church in Kennesaw donated $75,000 to the foundation for the purchase of digital devices, according to a news release issued on Thursday afternoon. John Maggard, the executive pastor of the church, said churchgoers responded quickly to raise more than $150,000 to support students in Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools.
“It’s a blessing to be able to meet the needs of our young people,” Maggard said in the news release. “Our congregation, without hesitation, jumped at the chance to answer this call to support students during these challenging times.”
The foundation will distribute devices to Title I schools, institutions where at least half of students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch. Foundation officials said the church’s donation will provide almost 300 devices to students in nearby schools. Cobb schools started the academic year on Aug. 17 with all students learning online only. Cobb Schools Foundation Executive Director Felicia Wagner said the donation will help students stay connected as they learn remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We continue to be humbled by the community’s response to our students who need digital access to learning,” Wagner said in the news release. “Having limited funds to meet these needs is a difficult reality, but our friends at North Metro Church have rallied to keep students connected.
In an interview with the MDJ before the start of the school year, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the district is open to making new partnerships to get devices in the hands of students in need.
“We’re going to still need additional devices, and we have placed orders for some devices, but, again, we are very much interested in partnering with anyone to be able to provide devices to our students,” Ragsdale said on Aug. 14.
One partnership came to fruition with the announcement of North Metro Church’s donation on Thursday.
“Our faith community continues to inspire us with their unwavering support,” Ragsdale said in the news release. “Many churches are already partners in meeting the variety of needs caused by the pandemic and we couldn’t be more appreciative of their ongoing support to ensure student success in or out of a live classroom.”
The Square Church in Smyrna has also contributed funding for student devices. The church raised almost $20,000 to purchase over 120 laptops and 700 composition notebooks for Smyrna students. Smyrna Elementary School music teacher Kristin Leslie expressed gratitude for the donations.
“This was such a radical story of generosity, community, and neighborly love,” Leslie said. “Our entire school has been truly affected and uplifted by this incredible act of love and kindness.”
According to the district, donors have provided the Cobb Schools Foundation with over $150,000 for technology needs this year.
“We cannot possibly share our deep gratitude with each member of these congregations,” Wagner said, “but we do want everyone to know that Cobb’s community of faith supports student success every day.”
