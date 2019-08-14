MARIETTA — The new owners of a Church Street home formerly occupied by Food Network chef Alton Brown will be able to perform renovations previously denied by the Marietta Historic Preservation Commission.
The City Council voted unanimously to overrule the commission and allow the owners to treat the home’s bricks, replace its windows and add a master suite on the main floor.
Though the subject matter — whether or not to paint bricks on an old house — was less than electrifying, sparks flew nonetheless as preservation committee members argued against one another and against the council.
“You need to think long and hard about whether you want a historic preservation commission,” commission member Marion Savic said to the council after the vote was taken. “This is the fourth time you’ve overturned us. Johnny (Walker), you appointed me, and you just overturned me. It’s a waste of my time. So please think long and hard about whether you want that commission or not. Because it’s not worth my time or everybody else’s, so please do us that respect.”
The Marietta Historic Preservation Commission governs property in the Church-Cherokee, Kennesaw Avenue and Forest Hills historic districts. For an area to become an historic district is not something that happens overnight. An historic district must have approval of at least 60 percent of the property owners in the district. Following that vote, it must also have approval by the Marietta City Council. The purpose is to protect the historic character of the district by requiring any significant exterior changes visible from the street to be approved by the local Historic Preservation Commission, according to the city.
The owners of 441 Church Street came before the preservation commission Aug. 5 with the proposed renovations, but didn’t get the answers they wanted. The commission unanimously approved the window replacements and delayed action on the master bedroom addition until more information could be provided.
In a 6-2 vote, the commission denied the brick treatment. The homeowners, Lance and Sonja Cooper, want to do something called a limewash, which essentially paints the bricks white. They said the treatment is necessary because some of the bricks currently do not match, and replacing old damaged bricks will create even more of a mismatch.
Those who favored denial cited the Historic Preservation Commission's design guidelines, which recommend against painting unpainted historic surfaces. They said they wanted the owners to salvage the historic bricks.
After the commission’s meeting, three residents filed appeals to the City Council to consider the case. They were Cooper Jones, a custom homebuilder involved with the renovations, as well as Historic Preservation Commission members Steve Imler and Don Gillis. Both live near the home, and both favored allowing the limewash at the commission meeting.
Imler argued that the group’s guidelines recommend against approving permanent changes like limewash but do not prohibit them outright. He said he thinks this house is a good case for the limewash because white bricks will look better than mismatched bricks.
He said the commission recently allowed another homeowner to perform a limewash in similar circumstances.
“I think it’s somewhat inconsistent and somewhat confusing in terms of what is allowed and what is not,” he said.
Four other members of the commission also came to Wednesday’s meeting: Marion Savic, Rebecca Nash Paden, Carol Williams and Paul Elliott. They were opposed to the council overturning their vote, as was Chairman David Freedman, who could not attend the council meeting because he was traveling out of town.
Citing city code, Savic argued that Imler and Gillis are not “adversely affected” by the ruling and therefore do not have the right to appeal.
“It’s highly unusual for HPC members Steve Imler and Don Gillis to file an appeal of a unanimous decision made by the commission. … It’s incumbent on the City Council to confirm, and the city attorney, to determine that both Mr. Imler and Mr. Gillis are personally affected by this decision. … Displeasure with the unanimous decision of the HPC does not constitute an adverse affect.”
Elliott said in denying the lime treatment, the commission was doing what it was created to do.
“I am against the limewashing, and the reason is the house was built in 1914,” he said. “What you see today is the original brick. … I am interested in maintaining the outward look of that house and keep the integrity of how it was built in 1914.”
The Marietta City Council did not see it the same way, however, and voted to allow the property owners to complete the three renovations they applied for.
“If somebody proposed to get rid of the historic committee, I’d vote for that, too,” Councilman Andy Morris said after the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.