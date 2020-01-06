A Kennesaw man set fire to a church on Christmas Day and is now in custody facing arson in the first degree and other charges, according to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office.
Clint Vance, 33, was charged on Jan. 3 in relation to the Dec. 25, 2019 fire, a news release from the commissioner’s office stated Monday.
Vance also faces charges of criminal damage to property, possessing tools for the commission of a crime, and vandalizing a place of worship, according to the release.
Investigators said Vance set fire to the back exterior wall of Solid Rock Baptist Church, located at 7662 Highway 115 West in Cleveland, Georgia, about 70 miles northeast of Kennesaw.
Vance was apprehended after investigators publicly released a suspect picture from the church’s video surveillance, the commissioner’s office said.
An anonymous tip to fire investigators led them to Vance, who was by that time incarcerated in Cherokee County on unrelated charges, per the news release.
“Thanks to an anonymous tip, we were able to locate and identify this individual less than 24 hours after announcing our interest,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said in the release. “This is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement, the media, and members of the public come together in search of a dangerous criminal.”
The White County Sheriff’s Office and White County Fire Department were involved in the arson investigation.
First degree arson is a felony in Georgia, punishable by a fine of up to $50,000 or by a prison term between one and twenty years, or both, the commissioner’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.