MABLETON — Scores of churchgoers and police officers gathered in south Cobb to march for unity on Saturday morning.
Kelleita Thurman, a detective for the Atlanta Police Department and a minister at Mableton’s Vision for Souls Family Worship Center, led a group of about 90 marchers Saturday. She she said the gathering was focused on peace, love and bringing the south Cobb community together.
“The two strongest pillars in the community are law enforcement and houses of faith,” she told the crowd in the Vision for Souls parking lot. “When we come together, nobody can stop us.”
Thurman, who has 24 years of law enforcement experience, said she jumped at the opportunity to help organize Saturday’s event, part of the national Faith and Blue weekend. As a police officer, she was on the front lines of anti-racism protests in Atlanta that followed the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville. Thurman, who is Black, said protesters pleaded with her to march with them over the summer.
“From that moment, I wanted to do something to try to bridge the gap, to reduce the tension in the community and just show that we can all do this together,” she said. “It’s not us against them.”
Thurman, along with community members from several different south Cobb churches, walked a mile alongside Cobb County police officers from Vision for Souls to the Family Life Restoration Center. Flashing blue lights from Cobb police cars lit up the overcast sky as law enforcement officers escorted the group along Factory Shoals Road.
Thurman, who grew up in Powder Springs, described the march as a “spiritual pep rally” and an opportunity for young people to see police officers who represent their community.
“When I grew up in Cobb County, I didn’t see police officers that looked like me,” she said. “I only saw white officers. I did not want kids to feel the same way I felt as a child. … I wanted little Black kids to see a Black officer and realize that you can do something for your community too.”
Charles Cox, the Cobb police chief, said Saturday morning’s march was a display of unity.
“This is an awesome event,” he said. “This group of people that are here, it’s solidarity, who are saying ‘We as a community are going to work with our police department to make our society better.’ It doesn’t mean that they agree 100% with the police department or anything like that on every issue, but we have a common goal to come together and work toward.”
Cox, who has worked for Cobb police for about 36 years, said it is his duty to try to build trust between the community and his law enforcement officers.
“If I’m going to be the police chief, I need to be at these events,” he said. “I need to be with our community members. I need to be walking with them.”
Craig Owens, the commander of south Cobb’s Precinct 2 in the Cobb County Police Department, also joined officers and church members at Saturday’s march. He said walking with the dozens of marchers was a great way for the community to build trust with law enforcement.
“I’m responsible for the safety of this community as the precinct commander,” Owens said, “so it was important for me to come out in fellowship with our community and let them know how much we believe in them.”
The Rev. Keith Young Sr., a bishop from Vision for Souls, said Saturday’s turnout was wonderful, and he hopes more people will join the Faith and Blue events next year.
“The purpose of this event was to show the community that they do not have to be afraid of the Cobb County police. They are here to help us,” he said. “Going forward, I’m hoping that we’ll do this every year. I’m believing that it will be three, four, five times larger next time because good news spreads.”
Faith and Blue events in Cobb County continue across the county on Sunday and Monday. The Smyrna Police Department and Life Church Smyrna Assembly of God will host a children’s coat drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at 4100 Kings Springs Road in Smyrna.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will display vehicles and other equipment at Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday. SWAT vehicles, SWAT operators and equipment and a K-9 unit will appear at 492 North Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
On Monday from 6 until 8 p.m., church members and local police will have a kickball tournament in Acworth. The Acworth Fire Department, NorthStar Church, Greater Church and Life Bridge Church are hosting the games at Acworth Sports Complex Horizon Field, 4000 South Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.