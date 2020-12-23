Cobb County families in the years 1918 to 1920, just like present day, faced an uncertain and hard Christmas holiday season due to a global pandemic and financial hardships. The world was also still fighting and then recovering from World War I.
Meanwhile, the children of the county looked forward with innocent eyes to the magical arrival of Santa Claus.
Below are some of the letters to the jolly old elf printed by the Cobb County Times that represent this period.
Thursday, Dec. 18, 1919Dear Santa Claus: I saw in the paper where you wanted every boy and girl in Cobb County to write and tell you what they wanted for Christmas. Well, first of all, I want my Mamma to get well and then I want a pair of cuff buttons for my Papa and I want a new pair of black shoes No. 3 1/2 and I want a new pair of black stockings, a new dress, a big sleepy doll with long curly hair and I guess I won’t ask you for anything else because I don’t expect I will get that. So I will close, hoping you can bring everybody something. — From your little friend, Florence Wood, Austell
Dear Santa Claus: We are two little girls, 5 and 3 years old, and we are very good little girls. We help our Mamma as much as we can and tend to our little brother for her. We want a doll apiece, 1 doll bed and 1 doll cradle, and if you have them, a little tea set. Little brother is too little to write what he wants, so please bring him a little rattler and a large rubber ball. And some fruits and candy for us all. With lots of love. — Pinkielie and Dorothy Dickson, Smyrna
Dear Santa Claus: I will write you a few lines. I live a mile from Blackwell Station, not right on the road. I am a farmer boy and 11 years old. I chopped cotton and helped milk the cows. I don’t want to be hard on you, but would like to have some toys, candy and apples. Santa, you will know when you get to our house, for Mamma has cut Papa’s mustache off, so don’t pass by. — Harley Coffey
Dear Santa Claus: We are just three real boys and like to play. As toys are so high we just want one nice toy together, and any little toys that you want to bring us. We love you and don’t forget us. — From J.B., Temple and Delmar Williamson. P.S. — And remember that boys like to eat.
Thursday, Dec. 25, 1919Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl 11 years old. I am in the fifth grade. Will you please bring me some brown school shoes and rubbers, a bicycle or a pair of skates, a sweater, some candy and fruits. And remember my Papa who has been sick most of the year and bring my mother something and remember all of my playmates. — Your little friend, Inez McCollum, Marietta
Dear Santa: I am a little girl of 9 years old. The dear old Cobb County Times has promised to send you all the letters that is sent to them. Now if you get this letter please don’t forget the few things I will mention. Plenty of fruits of all kinds, nuts a plenty, two or three nice story books, a wrist watch would be very nice if the war tax is not too high. — Good wishes to dear old Santa. Annie Laurie Heffner, Kennesaw
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 1920Dear Santa: I am writing to you to tell you what I want you to bring me. I want a sewing box, a pair of gloves, a handkerchief and some fruit. I know it will be a lonely Xmas for I haven’t got any mother to be with us this Xmas. Papa and I and brother live by ourselves. I am 11 years old and in the fifth grade. — From Gladys Craven
Dear Santa Claus: Please bring me a big sleepy doll, a carriage to carry it in, a bed, a story book, all kinds of fruits, candies and nuts. I am a little girl 12 years old, I will not ask for any more this time as there are so many other little boys and girls for you to go to see, so I will say goodbye. - Pearl Cochran, Roswell
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl of 2 years’ old and I don’t want you to forget me. I want a doll and a set of dishes, fruits, candies and nuts. [Since there are] so many children to go see I will not want so much this time and try to divide with all when you come down the chimney. Be sure and don’t get your feet burned for it might be cold weather and Papa will have the chimney hot. Remember your little Beulah Huey is looking for her stocking to be full. - Beulah Huey, Acworth
Dear Santa Claus: I want you to know that I am four years old this Xmas, and you was so good to me last year. You gave me all I asked for and more too. I will not ask for much this time. I want a horn, a pocketbook to put my pennies in, a little tricycle if you have one for me, and candy, apples, an orange and a little hammer, and remember other little boys and girls, too, and don’t get lost. I live in the same house as last year. I know you won’t forget Papa and Mamma and my dear grandparents. I am still trying to be good. - Lovingly yours, William Glenn Nelson, Powder Springs
Friday, Dec. 17, 1920Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl three years old and I want you to bring me a little rub board so I can wash for Mother, a little tea set and some A.B.C. blocks. Please bring little brother a horse or drum and both of us lots of nice fruits to eat. Don’t forget Mother and Daddy. — Your little friend, Mildred Rakestraw, Marietta
Dear Old Santa Claus: I am a little girl 7 years old and I live on the farm. I like it very much for I pick cotton and do other things to help my little brother and Daddy all I can, and also I help Mamma in the house, such as bringing in water and sweeping up the rooms. I am not very hard to please. All I ask you to bring me this Christmas are an unbreakable joined doll that will go to sleep, and a piano and a rocking chair, a nice new dress of some kind and a pair of rubbers to wear to school, and any fruits and candies and nuts, and bring my Mamma something nice like a linen table set. I hope it will not be raining nor so cold on you this Christmas and no bad luck with your reindeers running away and getting my doll broke. I will go to bed early that night and Papa will leave the door open for you for I don’t want you to come down the smutty chimney with your toys. Remember you little friend. - Violet Huey
Dear Santa: I am a boy 11 years old and I live on the farm. I like it fine. I rabbit hunt and picked my fingernails mostly off with the cotton trying to get done before you will come by. I will tell you what I want this Christmas. I’m not going to be very hard on you this time as I know money matters are short this year. I want you to bring me a pair of rubbers and a raincoat for school and a new book; I am ready for the third grade, and some fireworks and auto racer with a dandy looking girl in it, and fruits, candies and nuts, and bring Papa a sweater, a cap and pair of gloves. If you forget anything don’t forget my auto and girl. This is all I want this time. I have been a very good little boy, but I can’t wait until Xmas comes. Remember I am - Your little country boy, A.J. Huey, Acworth
Tuesday, Dec. 21, 1920Dear Santa Claus: I am a little orphan girl, no father or mother, and I have one little brother. I am 6 years old and am a good little girl. I want you to please send me a little sleepy doll with real hair and sleepy eyes, and some candy, fruits and nuts. I live in the country. So good night, Santa. I hope you will remember me on Xmas. - Lansial Nelson, Marietta
Dear Santa Claus: Daddy says that it is raining so much and money is so scarce he is afraid you won’t be able to get to all the little country children, but I’m looking for you just the same. I wish you would bring me some fruits, nuts, a nice “tam” and any other present you might could spare. - Your little friend, Estelle Cunningham, Marietta
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl 12 years old. I want a doll and a doll carriage, some fruit and candy. As times is so hard I won’t ask for so much this time, but don’t miss me, I live in a little long house on Piedmont Road. - Louise Ivey, Marietta
Dear Santa: Will write you a letter as brother and I want you to be sure and visit us Christmas. Daddy and Mother says you are going to be poor. They are afraid this year on account of low price cotton. So we won’t wish for so much. We want some fruit, nuts and candy, and each of us want a little rocking chair and I would like to have a toy street car that will run. Hope you will get this in time and wishing you and all little boys and girls a happy Christmas. - Miller and Sidney Eugene Stegall, Marietta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.