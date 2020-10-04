Members of the Cobb-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus practiced social distancing Saturday to safely rehearse in person.
Wearing masks and spread out from one another, the group rehearsed for the first time in person since the start of the pandemic on the tennis court at Ivy Grove, a historic home in Marietta owned by former city Councilman Philip Goldstein and his wife, Elise.
The chorus has been rehearsing via Zoom.
Elise Goldstein, who sings in the group, said Saturday’s rehearsal included an 1843 composition called “The Old Granite State” by The Hutchinson Family. She said the musical family toured during that era.
Founded in 2007 and directed by Bryan Black, the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus performs works for chorus and orchestra, pops and independent choral concerts, according to the group’s website, georgiasymphony.org/gso-chorus.
A video of the chorus singing “Georgia On My Mind,” which is dedicated to those on the front lines of the pandemic, can be found on its YouTube channel.
