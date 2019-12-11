All aboard for holiday fun! On Dec. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will present a holiday event featuring activities all day for kids of all ages. GO!
“All Aboard for Holiday Fun is the Southern Museum’s annual holiday event featuring activities for kids young and old, all of which are free with regular Museum admission. Because we are a locomotive museum, trains are naturally the centerpiece of our event,” said Jeffrey Richardson, director of operations for the museum.
“The highlight of the event will be a screening of the Christmas classic, ‘The Polar Express.’ The film will be shown twice throughout the day, once at 10:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. Prior to each screening, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively, the popular children’s book upon which the movie is based will be read aloud. Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas or winter clothing,” Richardson said.
In addition to showing of “The Polar Express,” other holiday activities will take place throughout the day.
“The North Georgia Tinplate Trackers will set up a special winter-themed model train layout, and the museum staff will have a dedicated area where kids can learn about the history and types of model trains. Crafting activities will allow kids to build their own toy and ornament to take home. The museum lobby will also be decorated for the event and will provide a magical backdrop for a holiday photograph,” Richardson said.
This event is a unique holiday time at the museum. “Only at the Southern Museum can you experience ‘The Polar Express’ alongside real-life, historic locomotives and model trains,” Richardson said.
You can even get a little shopping done that day. “The museum’s store, the General Emporium, will feature new train items, lots of children’s books, toys, clothing, and collectibles, perfect holiday gifts for train enthusiasts, kids and fans of history,” Richardson said.
Regular admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The Southern Museum is located at 2829 Cherokee Street in downtown Kennesaw, 30144. Visit southernmuseum.org/upcoming-events for more information.
