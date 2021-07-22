A new destination for sweets and treats is coming to west Cobb.
Elizabeth’s Delightful Edibles, purveyor of homemade chocolates, is set to open at the intersection of Kennesaw Due West and Due West Roads this fall.
The store is the brainchild of Elizabeth Weaver, a Marietta native who worked in Cobb government for nearly 30 years, eventually serving as the head of cultural affairs for the county. Shortly before retiring, she began working as a personal chef, pursuing her lifelong love of cooking.
“I've always been someone who enjoys cooking. I used to call it my stress reliever. My staff said they would stress me out just so I would go home and cook,” Weaver told the MDJ.
She got into her new specialty — hot chocolate bombs — when a friend put out a call for someone to prepare the cocoa-filled delights in bulk.
“They were selling out within an hour, hour and a half of me taking them to the store … we made thousands of bombs for her during the holiday season,” Weaver recalled. The store will offer somewhere between 16 and 30 different varieties.
Thus was born the idea for the store, which will sell an array of treats, even taking custom orders for gender reveal parties or company-branded desserts.
“If you love a good chocolate-covered caramel, or a bon bon, a truffle, a chocolate lollipop, or caramel corn or caramel-covered apples — we're going to have all those confections,” Weaver said.
Elizabeth’s Delightful Edibles is set to have a soft opening in September, with a grand opening later this fall.
