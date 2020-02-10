A federal indictment has been brought against four members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, accusing them of hacking into the computer systems of the credit reporting agency Equifax and stealing nearly half of all Americans’ personal data as well as Equifax’s valuable trade secrets.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice Monday, the nine-count indictment alleges that Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei were members of the Chinese Army’s 54th research institute and conspired with each other to hack into Equifax’s computer networks, maintain unauthorized access to those computers, and steal sensitive, personally identifiable information of approximately 145 million American victims.
“This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,” said Attorney General William Barr, who announced the indictment. “Today, we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and we remind the Chinese government that we have the capability to remove the internet’s cloak of anonymity and find the hackers that nation repeatedly deploys against us. Unfortunately, the Equifax hack fits a disturbing and unacceptable pattern of state-sponsored computer intrusions and thefts by China and its citizens that have targeted personally identifiable information, trade secrets, and other confidential information.”
According to U.S. Attorney Byung Pak, of the Northern District of Georgia, and information presented in court, the defendants exploited a vulnerability in the software used by Equifax to obtain login credentials. They spent several weeks identifying Equifax’s database structure and searching for sensitive, personally identifiable information. Files deemed interesting were ultimately downloaded to computers outside the U.S.
“In total, the attackers ran approximately 9,000 queries on Equifax’s system, obtaining names, birth dates and social security numbers for nearly half of all American citizens,” the justice department’s press release stated.
“In short, this was an organized and remarkably brazen criminal heist of sensitive information of nearly half of all Americans, as well as the hard work and intellectual property of an American company, by a unit of the Chinese military,” said Barr.
The defendants took steps to evade detection, using over 30 computer servers in nearly 20 countries as well as encrypted communication and wiping files on a daily basis, the justice department said.
Each is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit economic espionage, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as well as two counts of unauthorized access and intentional damage to a protected computer, one count of economic espionage, and three counts of wire fraud, per the department's press release.
“The indictment exposes the Chinese military’s effort to collect sensitive information of Americans on an unprecedented scale and steal proprietary information for the benefit of the Chinese government,” Pak said. “With this announcement, we underscore our resolve to protect our citizens from state-sponsored cyber threats and to unmask those who perpetrate unlawful attacks.”
Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said the investigation into the Equifax breach is ongoing.
“These criminal hackers, sponsored by their government, were not able to hide behind the internet curtain thanks to the determination of FBI Atlanta’s cyber squad, FBI Headquarters Cyber Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia and the Justice Department,” Hacker said. “This does not end our investigation into one of the biggest threats to our national security today.”
