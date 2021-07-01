A toddler's body has been found in the Chattahoochee River by the Cobb Fire Department's water rescue team during a training operation, according to department spokesperson Nick Danz.
"They were out there doing some training, and the remains of a child came up on them while they were there and they recovered the body," he said.
At about 10:30 a.m. Cobb Fire personnel were beginning training and filming a water safety video when they discovered the remains of a toddler floating in the water at 3444 Cobb Parkway, according to Officer Wayne Delk, spokesman for the Cobb Police Department
Cobb County Police have taken over the investigation and are working to identify the child and find out what happened to them.
Return for updates.
