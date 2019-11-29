Police claim a Smyrna man threw his one-year-old son and four-year-old daughter over a seven-foot-high barbed wire fence while trying to run from officers on South Cobb Drive.
Deandrea Trevon Leonard, 34, was walking along the center turn lane of South Cobb Drive with the children in a stroller when Cobb police attempted to apprehend him near South Cobb Industrial Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to his arrest warrant.
Police said Leonard was given multiple commands to stop and get on the ground, and that he “stopped once to throw his juvenile children over a seven foot barbed wire fence then continued running.”
According to the arrest warrant, Leonard’s one-year-old son landed on his face and sustained minor scratches.
Both children were left trapped inside the fence at 4696 South Cobb Drive, an industrial lot, while police took Leonard away and into custody, the arrest warrant states.
The children “suffered excessive mental pain” while “trapped on the other side of the fence after their father left the scene and before authorities could reach the children for help,” police said.
Officers further allege that Leonard told them his name was Trevon Leonard and that he was 38 years old, in an attempt to mislead them.
He was just a mile down South Cobb Drive from his home, an apartment at the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Highlands Parkway, when he was arrested, records show.
Leonard remains in custody at the Cobb County jail on a $20,000 bond, facing five charges, his jail record states.
He is charged with two felony counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, and misdemeanor counts of being a pedestrian on a roadway with no sidewalk, giving a false name, and obstructing police, records show.
