A vehicle carrying two young children was fired upon after a road rage incident in Acworth, according to Cobb County police, who have arrested a suspect on felony aggravated assault charges.
Savion Charles Watts, 21, Acworth, fired a 9mm caliber Glock pistol at a vehicle carrying two adults and two children aged 4 and 7 years old while driving on County Line Road near Pitner Road just after 7 p.m. on May 14, police outlined in his arrest warrant.
The shooting happened after a road rage incident, police said, but no details on what prompted the confrontation were included on the warrant.
“The bullet struck the victim’s vehicle and caused damage,” police said.
Watts is charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, records show, in regards to firing at the vehicle with four occupants.
County police arrested Watts the following evening, around 9:45 p.m. on May 15, when they claimed to have found him smoking marijuana in a vehicle with several juveniles while in possession of the Glock pistol as well as 93 grams (a little over three ounces) of marijuana packaged for sale, per warrants.
Police said Watts was a passenger in a vehicle, which was not his, with 17-year-old Acworth resident Nathan Jerman Mathieu and multiple other unnamed juveniles.
The car was reportedly parked outside several retail stores on Cobb Place Boulevard, near Town Center in Kennesaw, around 9 p.m. May 15.
“Accused was smoking marijuana and did possess marijuana in the presence of multiple juveniles to include the co-defendant in this case,” police said. Said accused knew or should have known that the persons were juveniles. Accused admitted it (the Glock) was his gun.”
In relation to this incident, Watts faces felony charges of possessing marijuana for distribution and possessing a gun during the commission of a crime, as well as misdemeanor counts of possessing a gun without a license and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records show.
“The accused is on probation for illegal narcotics and was not authorized to be in possession of a weapon,” police said.
Mathieu, another passenger in the vehicle at Kennesaw on May 15, was also arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail, facing felony counts of possessing marijuana for distribution and possessing a gun during the commission of a crime, as well as misdemeanor counts of carrying a gun without a license and possessing a gun while under the age of 18, per his warrant and jail record.
Police said Mathieu had a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol in his possession, and that he was jointly responsible for the 93 grams of marijuana in the car.
Both Watts and Mathieu are in the Cobb County jail without bond, records show.
Watts has a prior criminal record in Cobb, records show, and was arrested a year ago, on May 20, 2019, charged with three misdemeanors in relation to a traffic stop on McCollum Parkway in Kennesaw, where Watts was listed as living at the time.
Watts failed to indicate while making a turn, police said, and was found in possession of less than 2 grams of marijuana, which he stated was his. Watts also wasn’t licensed to drive at the time, police alleged.
For those charges Watts was subject to a $3,000 bond order, per warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.