A 23-year-old Marietta woman is behind bars after police accused her of belting two children across the face and body, forcing them to stay in an ice bath and submerging one under water during a late-night domestic violence incident.
Meiri Josari Lara-Oliva, originally from Honduras, is in the Cobb County jail on a $50,000 bond order facing two felony counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, one felony count of aggravated assault with intent to murder, a felony count of aggravated battery/disfigurement and a single misdemeanor charge of cruelty to children in the third degree, records show.
Per investigators, one child victim was struck in the face with a belt, made to remain in a freezing ice bath, and submerged under the water by Oliva as a type of punishment.
Police said this abuse was witnessed by another child, who was also whipped with the belt on the back and legs and made to stay in the ice bath.
This abuse reportedly occurred in an apartment at the Liberty Pointe complex in southeast Marietta at 11 p.m. on May 13.
Records show Oliva is subject to a detainment order by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which means she will be transfered into the custody of ICE once she has been released from criminal custody in Cobb.
