A child narrowly missed being shot while in the car with their parents as the family was sprayed with bullets during an armed robbery in Marietta, police say.
Javohnte Rashaud Edwards, 20, of Marietta is behind bars in the Cobb County jail facing five felonies and two misdemeanors in relation to the incident, jail records show.
Police said Edwards arranged to buy a pistol from a man and they met around 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Somerpoint Apartment Homes complex on Austell Road.
The male victim arrived to the meeting in a vehicle with his girlfriend and their child, officers said.
Edwards stole the pistol from the victim at gunpoint, with the help of two unnamed co-offenders, then sprayed the victim’s car with bullets, records show.
“Said accused and co-offenders began to shoot at the victim, striking him three times, which led to the victim losing one kidney and part of his liver,” Edwards’ arrest warrant states, adding that bullets fired into the victim’s vehicle narrowly missed his child in the back.
One bullet shattered the window inches away from the child’s car seat, police said.
Edwards faces three felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated battery, and one felony count of armed robbery, jail records show.
He is also charged with one count of misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree in relation to the shooting.
On those six charges he is being held in custody without bond.
On another single misdemeanor charge of obstruction, Edwards is subject to a $2,000 bond order, records show.
If your going to sell a gun and your not meeting them in a police parking lot, use a little common sense. Don't bring your girl friend and a child. Bring 2 well armed friends, that know how to shoot. The shooter like such an outstanding citizen I'm shocked.
