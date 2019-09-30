A 27-year-old Austell man is recovering from serious injuries after he collided with a Ford Explorer while speeding down Riverside Parkway on a motorcycle, police say.
Travias Deadwyler was transported by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment of serious injuries after the collision in Austell on Saturday night, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said in a news release Monday.
She said the collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. when Deadwyler was on a Suzuki motorcycle traveling west on Riverside Parkway, at a speed over the 40 mph limit, and collided with a Ford car as it turned in front of him at the Premier Lane intersection.
The car Deadwyler collided with was being driven by 29-year-old Mableton resident Genaro Velasquez Perez, who did not require medical attention at the scene, Melton said.
Perez was travelling east on Riverside Parkway when he turned left onto Premier Lane, in front of Deadwyler, and the two collided in the intersection, she said.
A juvenile, seated in a car seat in the back of the Ford, was cut by broken glass and was transported by ambulance to WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell, Melton said.
The incident is being investigated by Cobb police who ask anyone with information about it to call them on 770-499-3987.
