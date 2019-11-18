A Smyrna man belted a child across the eye as a form of corporal punishment, then failed to get medical treatment for the injured juvenile, police said.
Steven Earl Hunt, 41, was arrested at his Cobb Parkway home in the Wyndcliff Galleria apartment complex around 1 a.m. on Nov. 9, along with 33-year-old Fathiya Dixson, another occupant of the house, records show.
Both Hunt and Dixson are charged with a single felony count of cruelty to children in the second degree, their jail records state.
Police said Hunt hit the juvenile in the left eye with a belt, causing “severe bruising, busted blood vessels and significant whelps,” at the Smyrna house on Nov. 3.
Dixson knew of the assault, but she and Hunt both failed to get medical treatment for the child, officers said.
The child was “forensically interviewed” by police on Nov. 8, when the injuries from the attack five days prior were still visible, according to warrants.
Dixson and Hunt were both booked into the Cobb County jail first thing Nov. 9 and each released on a $10,000 bond less than 24 hours later, records show.
