A new Chick-fil-A location has opened near the corner of Terrell Mill and Powers Ferry roads in Marietta.
The store is operating as a drive-thru only due to the pandemic. It will employ about 100 full- and part-time employees. The store includes a two-lane drive-thru.
Hours are Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The store is located in MarketPlace Terrell Mill, a mixed-use development which includes a Panera Bread, a Regions bank, a Wendy's, an Extra Space Storage facility, a dentistry and more than 200 apartments. The apartments are leasing, though the anchor of the development, a Kroger grocery store, has yet to open.
The franchise owner/operator is Mark Reed, who for 25 years has operated the Chick-fil-A on Windy Hill Road near its intersection with Interstate 75. Reed worked at a Chick-fil-A as a teenager before going into law enforcement and then later becoming a Chick-fil-A operator.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives by welcoming guests and creating a positive environment for growth and development to my Team Members,” Reed said in a news release. “I’m excited to spread Chick-fil-A’s reach in Marietta and continue to give back to my community with the opening of this new restaurant.”
Chick-fil-A’s normally do a “First 100” grand opening, with giveaways for a new store’s first customers. In its place, the Terrell Mill Chick-fil-A is surprising “100 local heroes making an impact in Marietta” with free Chick-fil-A for a year.
