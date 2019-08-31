Dragon Con, the largest fan convention in the Southeast, continues through Monday as over 85,000 lovers of comics, movies, sci-fi, games and more gather in downtown Atlanta.
For many, it's a chance to celebrate the stories and characters they love, but one Vinings teen has turned the yearly spectacle into a chance to raise money for charity.
Stephen Eisenhauer, a recent graduate of Westminster who is set to attend the University of Chicago in the fall, can be seen each year dressed as a jawa from "Star Wars" in the lobby of the Mariott hotel with a chess board set up.
If you're a frequent flier to George Lucas' galaxy far, far away, you know jawas are the cloaked little aliens who ride around the planet Tattooine in giant machines and droidnap R2-D2 and C-3P0 near the beginning of the first film.
If you can't tell an ewok from a wookiee, all you need to know is that a jawa is a weird creature from a space movie.
Eisenhauer challenges all comers to a game, and if they lose, which they almost always do -- Eisenhauer is a skilled player who takes part in traveling competitions -- they're asked to donate to Dragon Con's annual charity, which this year is the American Heart Association.
Since he started the tradition seven years ago at the age of 12, Eisenhauer has raised between $7,000 and $8,000 for charity.
Last year was his best year yet -- he played 160 matches, was only defeated once, and raised just over $2,000 for Literacy Action, a sum which Dragon Con matched dollar for dollar.
He said he's hoping to do even better this year.
“Every year, we've been able to raise consistently more than the year before, and the first two years, we weren't really doing it for charity, we weren't doing it for money,” he said.
Eisenhauer comes from a family of "Star Wars" fans and grew up attending the "Star Wars" panels at Dragon Con. He started bringing his chess board just for fun, but he found he started getting tips from his defeated opponents.
“I think one of the people gave me like, a $1 coin,” he said. “I was 12. I didn't know what to do with it. It was like, OK, I don't I don't think it's illegal for me to put money on these games. You know, I can't gamble.”
So he put that first dollar in a donation bucket at the convention, but the tips kept coming.
“We decided at some point that people wanted to donate. But we were just kind of like, he's a kid, you know, it's not like we're doing this for profit for us," he said of his family's reaction to his popularity. "So we decided just to do it for charity instead and put out a bucket.”
As Stephen Eisenhauer knocked down piece after piece, mom Peggy Eisenhauer, an attorney, called out to passersby and challenged them to a game.
She said she was proud of her son for creating Chess Jawa.
“I thought it was a great idea,” she said. “He loves chess. As a family, we do a lot of 'Star Wars' stuff, so we had a jawa costume. I just thought he was going to play chess for fun, and when he started getting tips, he said, 'Well, I'll donate them to the charity.' ... I thought it was brilliant. It was really his idea.”
Eisenhauer's bucket was filling steadily Friday as Eisenhauer rapidly defeated one opponent after another.
Most of the matches did not last long, and one could watch the opponents crumple under the glare of Eisenhauer's orange LED eyes.
Each time he had an opponent in check, Eisenhauer would tap the piece that was threatening the enemy king and press a button on the inside of his suit which produced a high-pitched jawa noise.
“Unfortunately, I have to admit he's kicked my butt four times in a row,” said Jon Sinunovich, a state worker from Chicago. “I've been here fix, six times. I missed him one year and it was quite disappointing because one of the things I look forward to every year is playing against this kid. I love the game, I love the way he plays and it's all for a worthy cause.”
The rare winners get a special patch to commemorate their victory, and the losers get a sticker that reads “I played chess with a jawa” for their efforts.
“He just completely trapped me,” said Tessa Eftimiades, a recent college graduate from Maryland, laughing as she collected her sticker. “But at least I get to say I played a game of chess against a jawa, and that's enough for me. … I've seen the Chess Jawa before, I've never played, but I decided this year I was going to play, because, why not? It's Dragon Con.”
Though convention regulars know Eisenhauer's reputation, the young man who plans to major in either physics or computer science is humble about his skills.
“There have been times where people have sat down, where they were just better players than me,” he said. “You know, there have definitely been times where I've looked at where I've played a game and was like, Yeah, no, I deserved to lose that game, I did not have a chance. … Patches do get given away.”
But Eisenhauer also said he is playing with a handicap because of his costume.
“There's a layer of black fabric, and I can't wear my glasses, so I can see the pieces, mostly,” he said. “We got gray pieces so that they wouldn't blend into the black squares, which helped a lot, but the other problem is, my visibility in the costume is like five feet. So even if there are people like standing there taking photographs, I can generally kind of see that there's a person there.”
The costume, which was made by his father, Greg Eisenhaur, a computer scientist, also has it own internal air conditioning to protect against the heat of the crowded hotel lobby.
“Generally, the reason I have to stop (playing) is because I've got problems with the costume,” he said. “I have two fans in the hood, and one of the inflatable blower things strapped to my leg just to get air because the costume gets really hot. And when the batteries and those things die, I basically have to stop. You know, it just gets too hot too fast.”
Stephen Eisenhauer spent most of his Friday and Saturday parked at his chess board, but the rest of the family was responsible for arranging other "Star Wars" events at the convention, including a performance of “The Last Jedi” as it were written by William Shakespeare with a cast of random audience members.
Peggy Eisenhauer said she credits Dragon Con and "Star Wars" with helping keep her family bonds strong. The Eisenhauers have been involved with the 501st Legion of Stormtroopers, a scary name for a group of Star Wars fans that participate in events like Make a Wish.
“I'm 55. I will be on the record with that,” she said with a laugh. “I grew up with 'Star Wars,' saw the movies in the theater as a kid, and it was never really something I imagined being a bigger part of my life, but my sons were really interested in 'Star Wars,' particularly my older son, and getting involved with 'Star Wars' as a way to do what the kids want to do has been wonderful. When I look at Dragon Con, which has so many different fandoms, gaming, robotics, science, you name it, it's here, and everybody's here with their kids and their friends. There's certainly parts of it that aren't family friendly, but as a way to stay involved with your kids, it's wonderful.”
Dragon Con continues through Monday. For more information, visit www.dragoncon.org.
If you're one of the 85,000 people heading downtown this weekend, keep an eye out for a chess-playing jawa near the Starbucks in the Mariott lobby.
But be warned, the hooded alien is knocking pieces over left and right. As of Saturday afternoon, he had played 145 matches and lost none. At last count, which was Saturday morning, he had raised over $1,100 dollars.
