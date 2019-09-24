A 52-year-old Marietta man was arrested Monday and charged with sexual exploitation of a child and other crimes in an “undercover chat” investigation, according to Cherokee Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker.
Baker said Howard Thomas Porter, a registered sex offender, had been communicating with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, but the person on the other end of the electronic chats was a Cherokee Sheriff’s detective. The investigation began earlier this month and culminated with Porter’s arrest in Cobb County.
Porter is charged with three counts of obscene contact with a minor, six counts of sexual exploitation of a child and three counts of using a computer to solicit a child for indecent acts.
Porter remained in custody at the Cherokee County jail on Tuesday morning with bond set at $33,750.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, Baker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.