The 13th Annual Cherokee Heights Arts Festival (CHAF) will kick off November 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Festival is on Etowah Drive between Freyer and Seminole Drives. There is no admission charge, all parking is free and admission is open to the public. Attendees are requested to wear masks.
Cherokee Heights is a 1924 National Historic Register subdivision just a mile north of the Marietta Square. For many years, residents of this quaint neighborhood had produced a boutique, invitation-only art show to share their talents with friends. In 2009, they moved the show outdoors and threw it open to the world. The festival now offers the creative work of more than 35 neighbors and friends for this one day each year. The show will cover the entire block of Etowah Drive between Freyer and Seminole drives, just one block off Cherokee Street. Check out the Cherokee Heights Arts Festival Facebook page for a preview of the artists’ works. The festival is entirely produced by dozens of volunteer neighbors.
On Saturday, two music “stages” at the ends of the block will feature local musicians in free performances throughout the day. Lovingly made local arts and crafts include original paintings, wood work, pottery, graphics, photography, jewelry, metal work, textiles, baked goods, original books and much more. There are lots of Christmas gifting possibilities and plenty of enticing items for kids, including the ever-popular homemade slime in various colors.
Lunch and refreshments are available for purchase at the Good Kitchen Restaurant booth. They will also be serving Glover Park Brewery products.
This show is free to all, courtesy of neighborhood sponsorships by SouthState Bank, Croy Engineering, Andy on Call, Northwest Exterminating, Melody Unger and Keller Williams Cityside, The Local Exchange, Marietta Dental Associates, Heritage Elevator Company, The Steve and Virginia Tumlin Foundation (Mayor Tumlin is a child of Freyer Drive), Sessions Stand, Mountain High Mulch, and, one of our newest neighbors, The Butcher on Whitlock.
