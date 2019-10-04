MABLETON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state Environmental Protection Division are investigating a chemical fire in an industrial area along the Chattahoochee River.
“Right now it doesn’t appear to be toxic,” said Capt. Joseph Bryant of the Cobb County Fire Department, citing initial testing from the department’s hazmat team.
Passerby alerted the fire department to the fire at 5800 Riverview Industrial Drive at 6:05 a.m. Friday. By 9:30, billowing clouds of black smoke had been reduced to brown haze above the building, which belongs to plastics company CPI. Blue-tinted water ran down Riverview Road, runoff from firefighters' cannons. Employees of neighboring businesses were not asked to evacuate the area, but were sheltering in their respective buildings.
CPI makes a variety of plastic items, including plastic gator heads and plastics for 3-D printers, Bryant said.
In addition to the hazmat team, three engines, two ladders and two battalion chiefs responded to the one-alarm blaze, which did not spread from the building in which it started. Bryant said the building was a total loss and the department would likely fight the fire for the remainder of the day.
