Thanks to donations and community support, the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation will be able to provide additional economic relief to students in need.
The foundation secured all contributions needed for a $50,000 emergency fund, it announced in a news release on Wednesday. The emergency “Stay the Course” fund will provide aid to Chattahoochee Technical College students who have been affected by COVID-19 and may not be able to finish their schooling because of the pandemic.
“The generous contributions from Chattahoochee Tech faculty and staff put us over the top,” said Chattahoochee Tech VP for advancement Jennifer Nelson. “Their support truly demonstrates their compassion and care for our students.”
According to the news release, the emergency fund is currently providing aid to seven students. The foundation has received more applications for funding, and aid will be distributed based on need. Funds are to be used for necessities such as food, housing, transportation, tuition, books and other needs.
“I am so thankful to all the supporters of this campaign,” Nelson said. “They also recognize Chattahoochee Tech students are the future essential workers in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.